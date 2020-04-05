Sumukhi Suresh Has the Perfect Response for Sexist Troll Who Said Women Can’t Do Comedy

Gender stereotypes, labels and sexism - comedienne Kaneez Surka's new set for Netflix's all-woman stand up comedy special 'Ladies Up' addressed such issues and more in her characteristic sass. However, despite several positive reviews, it seems the comedian ended up managing to ruffle some feathers of patriarchy after all.

While fans raved about the episode, a Twitter user with a made-up name - Chink Pox Archie - seemed to take umbrage with a particular joke about men and early ejaculation.

What was the joke, you ask? "You'd think 15 minutes isn't a lot...but you can make Maggie two-minute noodles seven times. You can say 'I'll be there in five', three times. And you can have sex with my ex 15 times".

The witty joke, however, failed to impress Archie, who shared a screenshot of the same with a scathing message aimed not just at Surka personally but at women comediennes as a whole. "I have said it before and I am saying it again: Standup comedy is like scratching your balls. Females cannot do it".

While the "ballsy" claim won many likes, it also caught the attention of a fellow comedienne, Sumukhi Suresh, who came up with the perfect response for the troll. Replying to the tweet, Suresh, who was last seen in 'Pushpavalli' said, "We can scratch your balls. But how to find them?"

Netflix's latest stand up show 'Ladies Up' brought together four Indian comediennes for the first time for an all-woman comedy special - a first for Indian audiences. But while Indians often justify sexism and misogyny in the name of humour and creative freedom, it seems many in the audience are not yet ready to accept women making sex jokes.