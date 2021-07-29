'Sun Fart?': NASA's Review of Solar System Has the Cosmos Lovers Confused

NASA’s science encyclopedia of deep space exploration is loaded with mysterious and fascinating observations of the Sun. Over the years, technology has advanced, and it is possible for scientists to unveil a bit of that enigma. Various space agencies have kept people engaged through their social media pages, as they regularly share happenings involving the star. And NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) has always been on top of their game. Recently, it shared a post that showcased a coronal mass ejection (CME), which is erupting from the Sun’s surface.

Dropping the video on their Instagram, the space agency in the caption shared its review on the ‘one star’ of the solar system. In the next few lines, NASA shared information about the CME whose footage it had shared in the clip. The agency wrote that the waves of solar plasma shoot billions of particles into space “at about 1 million miles, or 1,600,000 kilometres, per hour.”

NASA assured that the particular CME in the video did not head toward Earth. The CME was seen in extreme ultraviolet light by the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) of NASA in 2013. The space agency also threw a bit of light on the CMEs. While on one hand solar flares can temporarily cause communications and navigation blackouts as they are powerful bursts of radiation, CMEs can temporarily overload electrical systems only if the power companies are not prepared. “Thankfully, our fleet of solar observatories helps us track these fascinating components of space weather, so disruptions on Earth are minimal,” NASA further added in the caption.

The post, since being shared, has created a buzz on social media. So far, it has garnered more than two million views. Instagram users were stunned at the clip as they could not believe it was real footage. Some of them even wondered that the sun flares appeared like ‘sun farts.’ One of the users wrote, “Am I the only one that thinks solar flares look like sun farts?” “That’s one helluva powerful star,” wrote another.

