Sun-like Stars Act as Sources of Lithium Later in Their Life, New Study Shows

Lithium or Li is one of the key components in nature, used majorly in mobile batteries.







Now, a study published in the Nature Astronomy revealed how giant Sun-like stars act as the source for lithium.







A group of scientists read and researched about the presence of Li content in the stars during the red clump phase of evolution. The study, published on July 6, was led by

Prof ZHAO Gang and Dr Yerra Bharat Kumar from National Astronomical Observatories of Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAOC).







“Our observations show that they actually create it later in their lives, after they have swelled to become red giants. This means that the Sun itself will also manufacture lithium in the future,” stated Dr Yeraa Bharat Kumar.







Apart from revealing insights about the formation of lithium in space, the latest research also described how it is destroyed. The data to conduct the research was collected from Chinese stellar spectroscopic survey based on The Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST).







“Since the newly created lithium will end up being blown off the star in stellar winds, it will also help us understand how these stars contribute to the lithium content of our Galaxy, and to planets like Earth,” Prof ZHAO said in a press release.





