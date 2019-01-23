Sun Stops Play During India's 1st ODI Against Kiwis and Cricket Fans are Rubbing Their Eyes

That is a first for me. Game called off because the setting sun is in the batsman's eyes! Surely pitches have to be laid north-south!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 23, 2019

Cricket - where every dam thing can stop play. Sun, rain, cats, dogs, everything. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 23, 2019

there's a sun break, of sorts, out of safety for those batting from the one end pic.twitter.com/BXnH4ckaNM — david (@dsportsandbrems) January 23, 2019

me going to put the shield on the Sun😂😁#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/s9jC3E4OmG — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 23, 2019

Sun halts play in Napier! 🌞



India are 44/1 in 10 overs, and they need 114 more runs to win the first ODI against New Zealand.



Follow #NZvIND live ⏬https://t.co/Wslkq5ocbd pic.twitter.com/CW6DpqnuyP — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2019

Thnx God India is in a good position, otherwise Some ppl would have said BCCI = Sun 🌞#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/VTxaxmDZZJ — Lord Commander (@Holdthedoor19) January 23, 2019

Now even Sun is outraging — Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) January 23, 2019

NewZealand just surprises you everytime! After stopping play for Sun Outage in a Domestic game now we have this 👇 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/LozBQm82JF — Chandler Bing (@SarcasmChamp) January 23, 2019

an on-field interview with the umpires after the decision to suspend play until the sun descends a bit more pic.twitter.com/UScSaeBuAC — david (@dsportsandbrems) January 23, 2019

Sun stops play! Now I’ve seen everything 😇 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 23, 2019

A quick break since the setting sun is hampering vision. Live action to resume shortly #NZvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2019