Sun Stops Play During India's 1st ODI Against Kiwis and Cricket Fans are Rubbing Their Eyes

That is a first for me. Game called off because the setting sun is in the batsman's eyes! Surely pitches have to be laid north-south!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 23, 2019

Cricket - where every dam thing can stop play. Sun, rain, cats, dogs, everything. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 23, 2019

there's a sun break, of sorts, out of safety for those batting from the one end pic.twitter.com/BXnH4ckaNM — david (@dsportsandbrems) January 23, 2019

me going to put the shield on the Sun😂😁#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/s9jC3E4OmG — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 23, 2019

Sun halts play in Napier! 🌞



India are 44/1 in 10 overs, and they need 114 more runs to win the first ODI against New Zealand.



Follow #NZvIND live ⏬https://t.co/Wslkq5ocbd pic.twitter.com/CW6DpqnuyP — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2019

Thnx God India is in a good position, otherwise Some ppl would have said BCCI = Sun 🌞#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/VTxaxmDZZJ — Lord Commander (@Holdthedoor19) January 23, 2019

Now even Sun is outraging — Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) January 23, 2019

NewZealand just surprises you everytime! After stopping play for Sun Outage in a Domestic game now we have this 👇 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/LozBQm82JF — Chandler Bing (@SarcasmChamp) January 23, 2019

an on-field interview with the umpires after the decision to suspend play until the sun descends a bit more pic.twitter.com/UScSaeBuAC — david (@dsportsandbrems) January 23, 2019

Sun stops play! Now I’ve seen everything 😇 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 23, 2019

A quick break since the setting sun is hampering vision. Live action to resume shortly #NZvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2019

For decades, rain has played a spoilsport for the game of cricket, even washing out matches in several instances. But things took a turn for the strange on Wednesday when India met New Zealand for the 1st ODI in McLean Park at Napier.Because, believe it or not, it was not the rain butthat halted the game for a brief period because the flare from the setting fireball blinded the sight of Indian batsmen.You read that right.The play was held up as India were chasing at 44/1 when opener Dhawan complained that he wasn't able to spot the ball delivered by New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson.But why hasn't the sun blocked a player's vision before?Many on Twitter noted that normally the cricket pitches are positioned in a North-South direction to avoid such interference from the sun. However, the pitch at the McLean Park is facing the East-West direction.Meanwhile, the sun is shining brightly on the Indians as the visitors need 112 runs in 39 overs.Watch the live updates here