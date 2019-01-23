LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Sun Stops Play During India's 1st ODI Against Kiwis and Cricket Fans are Rubbing Their Eyes

The play was held up as India were chasing at 44/1 when the opener Dhawan complained that he wasn't able to spot the ball delivered by New Zealander Lockie Ferguson.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2019, 1:01 PM IST
Sun Stops Play During India's 1st ODI Against Kiwis and Cricket Fans are Rubbing Their Eyes
Image credits: @chetanprinja / Twitter
For decades, rain has played a spoilsport for the game of cricket, even washing out matches in several instances. But things took a turn for the strange on Wednesday when India met New Zealand for the 1st ODI in McLean Park at Napier.

Because, believe it or not, it was not the rain but the sun that halted the game for a brief period because the flare from the setting fireball blinded the sight of Indian batsmen.

You read that right.

The play was held up as India were chasing at 44/1 when opener Dhawan complained that he wasn't able to spot the ball delivered by New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson.

But why hasn't the sun blocked a player's vision before?

Many on Twitter noted that normally the cricket pitches are positioned in a North-South direction to avoid such interference from the sun. However, the pitch at the McLean Park is facing the East-West direction.








































Meanwhile, the sun is shining brightly on the Indians as the visitors need 112 runs in 39 overs.

Watch the live updates here.

