Sun Stops Play During India's 1st ODI Against Kiwis and Cricket Fans are Rubbing Their Eyes
The play was held up as India were chasing at 44/1 when the opener Dhawan complained that he wasn't able to spot the ball delivered by New Zealander Lockie Ferguson.
Image credits: @chetanprinja / Twitter
Because, believe it or not, it was not the rain but the sun that halted the game for a brief period because the flare from the setting fireball blinded the sight of Indian batsmen.
You read that right.
The play was held up as India were chasing at 44/1 when opener Dhawan complained that he wasn't able to spot the ball delivered by New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson.
But why hasn't the sun blocked a player's vision before?
Many on Twitter noted that normally the cricket pitches are positioned in a North-South direction to avoid such interference from the sun. However, the pitch at the McLean Park is facing the East-West direction.
Sun🌞 stops play at Napier. #NZVIND pic.twitter.com/ZJblYC1Fgy— Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) January 23, 2019
That is a first for me. Game called off because the setting sun is in the batsman's eyes! Surely pitches have to be laid north-south!!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 23, 2019
Cricket - where every dam thing can stop play. Sun, rain, cats, dogs, everything.— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 23, 2019
there's a sun break, of sorts, out of safety for those batting from the one end pic.twitter.com/BXnH4ckaNM— david (@dsportsandbrems) January 23, 2019
me going to put the shield on the Sun😂😁#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/s9jC3E4OmG— Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 23, 2019
Sun halts play in Napier! 🌞— ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2019
India are 44/1 in 10 overs, and they need 114 more runs to win the first ODI against New Zealand.
Follow #NZvIND live ⏬https://t.co/Wslkq5ocbd pic.twitter.com/CW6DpqnuyP
Thnx God India is in a good position, otherwise Some ppl would have said BCCI = Sun 🌞#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/VTxaxmDZZJ— Lord Commander (@Holdthedoor19) January 23, 2019
Now even Sun is outraging— Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) January 23, 2019
NewZealand just surprises you everytime! After stopping play for Sun Outage in a Domestic game now we have this 👇 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/LozBQm82JF— Chandler Bing (@SarcasmChamp) January 23, 2019
Sun Stops Play 🌞☀️😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gIljLdkRdo— 🐯No 7🐯 (@Gods_Rulee) January 23, 2019
an on-field interview with the umpires after the decision to suspend play until the sun descends a bit more pic.twitter.com/UScSaeBuAC— david (@dsportsandbrems) January 23, 2019
Sun stops play! Now I’ve seen everything 😇— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 23, 2019
A quick break since the setting sun is hampering vision. Live action to resume shortly #NZvIND— BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2019
Meanwhile, the sun is shining brightly on the Indians as the visitors need 112 runs in 39 overs.
Watch the live updates here.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Mere Gully Mein' Creator Claims He was Not Paid for His Track Being Used in Gully Boy
- New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launched in India for Rs 4.19 Lakh, Gets 7 Variants
- Katrina Smashes Sixes, Asks Anushka to 'Put in Small Words For Her' with Skipper Virat Kohli
- Serena Williams Knocked Out of Australian Open in Rare Meltdown; It’s Pliskova vs Osaka in Semis
- Shoaib Akhtar Slams Sarfraz Ahmed For His Racist Remarks, Deletes Video Post Later
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s