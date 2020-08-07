Sunbathing German Nudist Runs the 'Naked Mile' to Chase Boar That Stole His Laptop

The strong tradition of naturism in Germany seemed to take a new height when an elderly man had to run naked behind a wild board and two piglets, that ran away with his laptop bag.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the nudist from Berlin was sunbathing at a popular spot, Teufelsse and the animals came around to find his belongings.

First they calmly ate pizza from his bagpack and then they were "looking for a dessert," reports BBC.

After a while the animal also found his yellow bag and decided to run away with it. Immediately noticing that they have picked his laptop bag, the man gave a good chase to the animals to order to get what belongs to him.

After quite a successful, people cheered for his achievement as he returned among other naked sunbathers.

The entire incident was captured and shared on social media by Facebook user Adele Landauer, who said to have sought the consent of the man before making it viral.

Few days back, a fox was caught for stealing shoes of people in a German neighbourhood. Tracking the fox, a resident was led to a green meadow where to his surprise, more than 100 pairs of stolen shoes were found.