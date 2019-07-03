'Sundar Pic-hai': This is What Happened When Sachin Tendulkar Met Sundar Pichai During Ind-Eng Match

The World Cup match between India and England on Sunday was memorable for a whole lot of reasons. And the bonhomie on display between master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Google CEO Sundar Pichai is one of them.

The BCCI posted an image of Pichai with batting great Sachin Tendulkar on its social media pages.

An avid cricket fan, Pichai had earlier said at an event organised by US-India Business Council that he is backing India and England to reach the final of the World Cup. He has also admitted of dreaming of being a cricketer during his growing up years and idolised Sunil Gavaskar and later Tendulkar.

Although India lost the match miserably, these pictures of the two stalwarts standing shoulder to shoulder stole the limelight. Tendulkar and Pichai were spotted together at the game and who knows what they discussed apart from cricket?

Google CEO @sundarpichai along with the Master Blaster @sachin_rt at the game today pic.twitter.com/jKZKFgelUF — BCCI (@BCCI) June 30, 2019

Sachin too shared the picture on his Twitter handle with a pun that has us chuckling:

Kya yeh Sundar pic-hai? pic.twitter.com/vEuZKJlu6r — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 3, 2019

Irrespective of the match's outcome, fans seemed over the moon with the picture of the two legends and responded with witty jokes and fun comments.

When you ask “Ok Google, Who’s God ?” ...Google sends out its CEO to answer it himself. pic.twitter.com/JTbNuMmHO5 — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) June 30, 2019

Technology and sports A picture that says about #cricket of this generation #CWC19 — Ashwin Simon (@ashwin_simon21) June 30, 2019

I wonder what conversation did they have ? — Harshal Mehta (@mharshal91) July 1, 2019

Ye to 'Sach' me "sunder" "pich" hai. — Niharika (@bumbling_laugh) July 3, 2019

Sundar Pichai himself updating scores for @Google — Sandeep Mehra (@TheSMehra) July 3, 2019

For most Indian fans, this was a moment of great pride and they couldn't help but react with overwhelming joy and adulation.

(With inputs from IANS)