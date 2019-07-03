Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Sundar Pic-hai': This is What Happened When Sachin Tendulkar Met Sundar Pichai During Ind-Eng Match

The BCCI posted an image of Pichai posing with batting great Sachin Tendulkar on its social media pages.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2019, 2:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Sundar Pic-hai': This is What Happened When Sachin Tendulkar Met Sundar Pichai During Ind-Eng Match
The BCCI posted an image of Pichai posing with batting great Sachin Tendulkar on its social media pages.
Loading...

The World Cup match between India and England on Sunday was memorable for a whole lot of reasons. And the bonhomie on display between master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Google CEO Sundar Pichai is one of them.

The BCCI posted an image of Pichai with batting great Sachin Tendulkar on its social media pages.

An avid cricket fan, Pichai had earlier said at an event organised by US-India Business Council that he is backing India and England to reach the final of the World Cup. He has also admitted of dreaming of being a cricketer during his growing up years and idolised Sunil Gavaskar and later Tendulkar.

Although India lost the match miserably, these pictures of the two stalwarts standing shoulder to shoulder stole the limelight. Tendulkar and Pichai were spotted together at the game and who knows what they discussed apart from cricket?

Sachin too shared the picture on his Twitter handle with a pun that has us chuckling:

Irrespective of the match's outcome, fans seemed over the moon with the picture of the two legends and responded with witty jokes and fun comments.

For most Indian fans, this was a moment of great pride and they couldn't help but react with overwhelming joy and adulation.

(With inputs from IANS)

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram