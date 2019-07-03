'Sundar Pic-hai': This is What Happened When Sachin Tendulkar Met Sundar Pichai During Ind-Eng Match
The BCCI posted an image of Pichai posing with batting great Sachin Tendulkar on its social media pages.
The BCCI posted an image of Pichai posing with batting great Sachin Tendulkar on its social media pages.
The World Cup match between India and England on Sunday was memorable for a whole lot of reasons. And the bonhomie on display between master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Google CEO Sundar Pichai is one of them.
The BCCI posted an image of Pichai with batting great Sachin Tendulkar on its social media pages.
An avid cricket fan, Pichai had earlier said at an event organised by US-India Business Council that he is backing India and England to reach the final of the World Cup. He has also admitted of dreaming of being a cricketer during his growing up years and idolised Sunil Gavaskar and later Tendulkar.
Although India lost the match miserably, these pictures of the two stalwarts standing shoulder to shoulder stole the limelight. Tendulkar and Pichai were spotted together at the game and who knows what they discussed apart from cricket?
Google CEO @sundarpichai along with the Master Blaster @sachin_rt at the game today pic.twitter.com/jKZKFgelUF— BCCI (@BCCI) June 30, 2019
Sachin too shared the picture on his Twitter handle with a pun that has us chuckling:
Kya yeh Sundar pic-hai? pic.twitter.com/vEuZKJlu6r— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 3, 2019
Irrespective of the match's outcome, fans seemed over the moon with the picture of the two legends and responded with witty jokes and fun comments.
When you ask “Ok Google, Who’s God ?” ...Google sends out its CEO to answer it himself. pic.twitter.com/JTbNuMmHO5— Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) June 30, 2019
Technology and sports A picture that says about #cricket of this generation #CWC19— Ashwin Simon (@ashwin_simon21) June 30, 2019
I wonder what conversation did they have ?— Harshal Mehta (@mharshal91) July 1, 2019
Ye to 'Sach' me "sunder" "pich" hai.— Niharika (@bumbling_laugh) July 3, 2019
Sundar Pichai himself updating scores for @Google— Sandeep Mehra (@TheSMehra) July 3, 2019
For most Indian fans, this was a moment of great pride and they couldn't help but react with overwhelming joy and adulation.
(With inputs from IANS)
Also Watch
-
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rhea Chakraborty Celebrates ‘Happiest Birthday’ with Sushant Singh Rajput
- Stranger Things Fans, The Nike Collaboration Ahead of Season 3 Means Some Great Sneakers Are Incoming
- Instagram Has a New Stories Sticker to Invite People to a Group Chat: Here is How to Use it
- Xiaomi Unveils Mimoji Which Look Very Similar to Apple Memoji, But Surely no Inspiration Was Needed
- SpiceJet Monsoon Discount Offers: Domestic Air Tickets Starting at Rs 888, International at Rs 3499
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s