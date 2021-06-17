Sundar Pichai Surprises 'Doodle for Google' Winner With Video Call, Gifts Rs 22 Lakh Scholarship

In a heartfelt gesture, Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Google, surprised a US student by video calling him to inform him that he has won the Doodle for Google contest this year. This year’s contest winner is Milo Golding, an 11th grader student from Kentucky who aspires to study medicine. His artwork titled “Finding Hope” was based on this year’s theme ‘I am Strong Because…’

While breaking the wonderful news to him on call, Pichai added that Golding has also won the $30,000 scholarship (approx. Rs 22,00,951) as part of the prize and $50,000 (approx. Rs 3,667,860) worth of technology would be given to his high school.

After Pichai congratulated him, Golding shared that he has wanted to study medicine ever since his father passed away due to a heart attack back when he was 13. According to the Google Blog, Golding now runs a charity named Sanguine Path to support other children like him who have lost their loved ones. To help them overcome their grief, he provides children, aged 18 or under, with care packages, holiday gifts and back-to-school gifts. Through his artwork, Golding hopes that people find encouragement to overcome obstacles in the face of life’s hardships.

Inspired by Golding’s emotional story and his efforts, Pichai told him he was rooting for him and Golding thanked him several times, visibly touched by the delightful news. The video was shared on Twitter by Pichai on June 14 while congratulating him in the caption. He wrote that sharing the news with Milo was the highlight of his week. Watch the wholesome conversation here:

Big congrats to Milo Golding, our 2021 Doodle for Google winner! His artwork titled "Finding Hope" was inspired by this year's theme "I am strong because…" and will be on our US homepage tomorrow. Sharing the news with Milo was the highlight of my week:) https://t.co/zzhnkzdEBD pic.twitter.com/kmOntanXRV— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 14, 2021

The heart-warming interaction has been viewed almost 80,000 times and won Golding tons of praises and applause from netizens. Many lauded Golding’s resilience while stating that hardships pay off.

Congratulations your resilience and hardship pays off — Haja R (@HajaR31958079) June 14, 2021

Some users praised Pichai’s ‘nice guy attitude’ while others wondered what it felt like when the CEO of Google takes the time to congratulate you.

Congratulations to this year’s #DoodleForGoogle winner, Milo Golding, whose artwork stars on the Google homepage today! → https://t.co/3c1mmANOMX pic.twitter.com/Y9LEKdisUB — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) June 15, 2021

On Wednesday, Google Doodle’s official Twitter account also congratulated Milo and his achievement via a tweet.

