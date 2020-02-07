Sundar Pichai Wraps Up 15 Years of Google Maps With List of His Favourite Burrito Joints
Google Maps marked its fifteenth anniversary on Thursday.
Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed a map of his favourite vegetarian burrito places around the world to celebrate 15 years of Google Maps. Relatable? Yes, pretty much!
Google Maps marked its fifteenth anniversary on Thursday, and Pichai shared a blog on Twitter where he spoke about how he often relied on the maps to help him navigate. He also thanked the one billion people who use Google Maps on a regular basis and have helped make the tool effective.
Happy 15th Birthday @GoogleMaps! Reflecting today on some of the ways it’s been helpful to me, from getting around more easily to finding a good veggie burrito wherever I am:) Thanks to the support of our users, Maps keeps getting more helpful every day.https://t.co/Q4ky0pEpC3— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 6, 2020
He also spoke quite candidly about how Google Maps proves to be of immense help whenever he's in the mood for his comfort food - a simple vegetarian burrito. "Burritos are one of the things that help me feel normal when jet lagged between time zones," he writes in the blog. To be honest, we've all Googled restaurants near us offering food we're craving for in the moment and Pichai is no different.
Pichai thus mapped eighteen of his favourite restaurants around the world, which serve the best veg burritos. His list is all encompassing - from New York Burrito Company in Santacruz East, Mumbai to Tortilla Kings Cross in London, Pichai's map is a boon for anyone who loves burritos as much as he does.
In the blog shared by Pichai, he also narrates an incident about the first time he used Maps in India. He said, "I had arrived in Mumbai in the early morning hours and jumped into a cab to get to a friend’s house which was difficult to locate. Using Google Maps, I was able to give the driver turn-by-turn directions without asking anyone. I was excited by how easy it was, but my driver was really blown away."
View this post on Instagram
To celebrate the 15th birthday @googlemaps today, I compiled a list of my favorite veggie burrito places from around the world (link in bio). They’re my comfort food when traveling, and I get pretty excited when I find a good one - like when @lockheimer and I had 🌯 in Seoul in 2013:) #tbt
