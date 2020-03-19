English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
'Sunday is the Easiest Day to Try': What Twitter Thought of PM Modi's Call for 'Janata Curfew'

PM Modi's speech amid coronavirus lockdown scare inspired joke son social media | Image credit: PTI

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 9:47 PM IST
On Thursday, even as the number of deaths due to coronavirus rose to four in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the stage to address the nation during the pandemic. With the total number of infected patients growing over 170, many expected the PM to announce a complete lockdown as has been done in several other countries with high COVID-19 cases.

However, what the PM did indeed announce was not a total lockdown but instead called for a "Janta Curfew" on Sunday, March 22, to preach self-isolation.

PM Modi also asked Indians to come out to their rooftops, balconies, and doorways at 5 pm on Sunday to clap for 5 minutes as a mark of respect for the Indian medical forces and frontline health workers.

He also asked the viewers to tell "at least 10 people" about the Janata Curfew and to not panic buy and hoard commodities, among other things.

Bits of the speech went viral on social media with many making jokes about feeling like contestants while the PM was Bigg Boss.










Nevertheless, the encouragement for social distancing won PM Modi applause from fans and critics alike.



