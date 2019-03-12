Suniel Shetty Reminds Cricket Fans Why Rishabh Pant Shouldn't Be Compared to Dhoni

He’s just 21 and represents India in all 3 formats. Let’s introspect and see what we were doing at that age. Give him a chance. @RishabPant777 u are pure talent keep the focus, you got this ! pic.twitter.com/GDySpRgiGU — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 11, 2019

Stop searching Dhoni-the keeper in Rishabh Pant. He’s work in progress. The question should be—Is he worth investing in?

My answer—YES. #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 10, 2019

Also, bear in mind that IF Pant is picked for the World Cup, he WONT be playing ahead of Dhoni. And he WONT be keeping. So...it’s kinda unfair to judge him purely as a keeper. I thought he played a fairly decent knock today. Struck well. #Pant #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 10, 2019

For all those who are abusing Rishabh Pant 👇👇👇. We all learn from our mistake and improve ourselves with time. #indvaus pic.twitter.com/YsHjPF1Rzq — Ashwini Mishra (@Ashwini_India) March 10, 2019

Rishabh Pant misses the stumping and crowd chants 'Dhoni.. Dhoni'. But its hard on the young man. Let's allow him to get settled in ODI cricket. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 10, 2019

Rishabh Pant's Instagram right now.



Come on Dhoni fans, He doesn't deserve this 😣 pic.twitter.com/wUheEEmsEk — Abhishek (@ImAbhishek7_) March 10, 2019

Dhoni Dhoni trending even when he is not playing shows the standards the legend has set. Young Rishabh Pant will learn day by day and anyways for WC it's Thala Dhoni who is donning the WK Gloves. So let's keep calm and back our player. Mistakes happen. #IndvAus — Saravanan Hari 🏏 ‏ (@CricSuperFan) March 10, 2019