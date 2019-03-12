LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Suniel Shetty Reminds Cricket Fans Why Rishabh Pant Shouldn't Be Compared to Dhoni

Support has poured in for wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant after he was mercilessly trolled for filling in Dhoni's shoes to keep the stumps in the fourth ODI in Mohali on Sunday.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 12, 2019, 10:41 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Suniel Shetty Reminds Cricket Fans Why Rishabh Pant Shouldn't Be Compared to Dhoni
Image credit: Suniel Shetty / Instagram | Rishabh Pant / Getty Images
Loading...
Support has poured in for wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant after he was mercilessly trolled for filling in Dhoni's shoes to keep the stumps in the fourth ODI in Mohali on Sunday after the latter was rested for the remaining contests against Australia.

Pant gave away several lifelines to the Aussie batsmen - two missed stumpings; first, a straightforward chance to get Peter Handscomb out in the 39th over and the next Aussie to survive was Ashton Turner, who eventually went on to score a match-winning 84 off 43 taking Australia to a series-levelling win 2-2 with a match to go.

During the 44th over when Yuzvendra Chahal was bowling to Alex Carey, Pant tried to pull off Dhoni's "no look" trick to get Carey run out and missed the stumps by quite a margin.




Chants of "Dhoni...Dhoni" soon filled the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium and the 21-year-old Pant's bad day on the field turned into a nightmare after the home crowd started booing the youngster.

Twitter didn't spare him either and direct comparisons between the 37-year-old Dhoni and him were made.

But did Pant deserve all that flak that came his way? Dhadkan actor Suniel Shetty disagrees. Batting for the young talent, Shetty urged netizens to "give him a chance."

Taking to his Twitter handle, Shetty reminded cricket fans that Pant was only 21 and has already represented India in all the formats of the game.

"He’s just 21 and represents India in all 3 formats. Let’s introspect and see what we were doing at that age. Give him a chance. @RishabPant777 u are pure talent keep the focus, you got this !" he wrote.




Shetty wasn't the only one to come to Pant's rescue. Akash Chopra and many others felt that the fans were being too harsh on him.







"We learn from our mistakes and improve ourselves with time."













Meanwhile, India and Australia will face each other in the final and decider ODI in Delhi on March 13 (Wednesday).
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram