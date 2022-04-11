CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sunil Gavaskar Asking British Commentator for Kohinoor On-air During IPL is Pure Gold
2-MIN READ

Sunil Gavaskar Asking British Commentator for Kohinoor On-air During IPL is Pure Gold

Sunil Gavaskar asked Alan Wilkins to use his influence to return Kohinoor to India in hilarious IPL banter. (File image)

Sunil Gavaskar and Alan Wilkins engaged in a hilarious banter around Kohinoor diamond during IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Buzz Staff

Sunil Gavaskar likes to keep things simple and straight when he is armed with the mic and doing the commentary duties. Sunday night wasn’t any different when the former Indian cricketer Gavaskar cheekily requested his friend and British commentator Alan Wilkins to return the coveted Kohinoor during an on-air hilarious banter during the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants game at the Wankhede Stadium. The two who seemed to be in a light-hearted mood were talking about Marine Drive being called the ‘Queen’s Necklace’ before Gavaskar slyly slipped in a request to Wilkins and the Britishers to return the Kohinoor diamond. “We are still awaiting the Kohinoor diamond," Gavaskar quipped.

Wilkins who burst out laughing responded by adding, “I wonder when that is coming." Gavaskar further asked Wilkins if he did possess any influence, he could persuade the British government.

The video of the hilarious exchange between the two was shared on microblogging site Twitter. However, it was incorrectly attributed to former English cricketer Graeme Swann, something the cricketer-turned-commentator clarified on the website.

As for the IPL fans, they were bamboozled as to how blunt and straight to the point Gavaskar was.

Old tweets involving both Gavaskar and Wilkins suggest the two have been sharing the Marine Drive and Kohinoor banter for a long time.

The joke shared between the two dates all the way back to the 2015 edition of IPL.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

first published:April 11, 2022, 09:15 IST