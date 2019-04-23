Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Sunny Deol Fans are Having 'Gadar' With Memes After 'Dhai Kilo Ka Haath' Joins BJP

Sunny Deol lent more star power to the BJP when the Bollywood actor joined the saffron party on Tuesday amid speculation that he may be fielded from Gurdaspur or Chandigarh in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 4:39 PM IST
Sunny Deol Fans are Having 'Gadar' With Memes After 'Dhai Kilo Ka Haath' Joins BJP
Sunny Deol lent more star power to the BJP when the Bollywood actor joined the saffron party on Tuesday amid speculation that he may be fielded from Gurdaspur or Chandigarh in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
Tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh milti gayi My Lord and Sunny Deol finally joined BJP on Tuesday after speculation of the Damini star taking the political plunge had been doing the rounds since last week when Deol met BJP president Amit Shah at Pune airport.

Deol, whose step-mother Hema Malini is also a BJP leader and is contesting from Mathura, joined the BJP in the presence of defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and railway minister Piyush Goyal.

"The way my father (film star Dharmendra) was attached with Atalji, today I have come to join Modiji… Whatever I can do for this family (BJP), I will do it... I won't talk, I will show you through my work," Deol said.

Sunny paaji, the angry man of the 90's generation, broke the Internet after the news of his second innings reached the Bollywood fans.

You guessed it - a lot of handpumps were uprooted, dhai kilo ke haath started hand-wrestling the opposition, and even a war was won against our neighbour Pakistan - except, it all happened on Twitter.



































