Sunny Deol Fans are Having 'Gadar' With Memes After 'Dhai Kilo Ka Haath' Joins BJP
Sunny Deol lent more star power to the BJP when the Bollywood actor joined the saffron party on Tuesday amid speculation that he may be fielded from Gurdaspur or Chandigarh in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
Tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh milti gayi My Lord and Sunny Deol finally joined BJP on Tuesday after speculation of the Damini star taking the political plunge had been doing the rounds since last week when Deol met BJP president Amit Shah at Pune airport.
Deol, whose step-mother Hema Malini is also a BJP leader and is contesting from Mathura, joined the BJP in the presence of defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and railway minister Piyush Goyal.
"The way my father (film star Dharmendra) was attached with Atalji, today I have come to join Modiji… Whatever I can do for this family (BJP), I will do it... I won't talk, I will show you through my work," Deol said.
Sunny paaji, the angry man of the 90's generation, broke the Internet after the news of his second innings reached the Bollywood fans.
You guessed it - a lot of handpumps were uprooted, dhai kilo ke haath started hand-wrestling the opposition, and even a war was won against our neighbour Pakistan - except, it all happened on Twitter.
Thanks a lot @BJP4India @narendramodi ji @AmitShah ji @Ramlal ji @PiyushGoyal ji @nsitharaman ji @CaptAbhimanyu ji @amitmalviya ji for this warm welcome. pic.twitter.com/L5ey0OdmC2
— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) April 23, 2019
Sunny Deol: "I'VE JOINED BJP" Crowd: *cheering* Sunny Deol: "GADAR MACHA DOONGA" Crowd: *cheering gets louder* Sunny Deol: "PUNJAB KE SAARE HANDPUMP UKHAAD DOONGA" Crowd: "Kyaaaa" Sunny Deol: "aur electric motorized waley lagwa doonga" *crowd goes wild* *few fans faint* — Akshar (@AksharPathak) April 23, 2019
Sunny deol conducting next surgical strike......#SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/UCls38oJuY
— Thedecent1 (@Thedecentone3) April 23, 2019
Careful Gaddars!! @iamsunnydeol#SunnyDeol #SunnydeolBjp #BJP4India pic.twitter.com/1zHHzjWhS4 — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) April 23, 2019
This is not a #meme anymore !!
#SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/36MCwQygqA
— •°BαnnA ‘°• (@BannaSaTweets) April 23, 2019
sunny deol for ground water minister #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/i4j4XaKVmi — Arun LoL (@dhaikilokatweet) April 23, 2019
* #SunnyDeol joining BJP *
( Be scared Pakistan, be very scared 😭😂 ) pic.twitter.com/0cdB03a0TX
— Meadow (@_Meadow__) April 23, 2019
Suna hai Pakistan is putting extra locks on their hand pumps after hearing @iamsunnydeol has joined BJP #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/tQX7nL7GoS — Gita S. Kapoor (@GitaSKapoor) April 23, 2019
Best wishes to this man @iamsunnydeol who used a hand pump to teach physics to our kids. #SunnyDeol #physics pic.twitter.com/iV7zxgPKmt
— QuizNext (@quiznext) April 23, 2019
Can Imagine Paaji On campaign trial #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/ppggPtIv2S — Karishma Asoodani (@tweettokarishma) April 23, 2019
Sunny Deol has joined the BJP, and this will make BJP atleast 2.5 times stronger than the CONGRESS.
Kyunki uska akela dhai kilo ka HAATH hai.
— Amey Kulkarni (@Kulkarnium) April 23, 2019
BJP is heavier by 2 x 2.5 kgs today. #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/eiYsEQg36j — Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) April 23, 2019
Today is a great for @BJP4India to join sri Sunny Deol ji. After 56-inch chest, party gets dhai kilo ka haath
— Nilesh kumar mishra (@nkm1081) April 23, 2019
