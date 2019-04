Sunny Deol Fans are Having 'Gadar' With Memes on Twitter After 'Dhai Kilo Ka Haath' Joins BJP

Sunny Deol: "I'VE JOINED BJP" Crowd: *cheering* Sunny Deol: "GADAR MACHA DOONGA" Crowd: *cheering gets louder* Sunny Deol: "PUNJAB KE SAARE HANDPUMP UKHAAD DOONGA" Crowd: "Kyaaaa" Sunny Deol: "aur electric motorized waley lagwa doonga" *crowd goes wild* *few fans faint* — Akshar (@AksharPathak) April 23, 2019

sunny deol for ground water minister #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/i4j4XaKVmi — Arun LoL (@dhaikilokatweet) April 23, 2019



* #SunnyDeol joining BJP *

( Be scared Pakistan, be very scared 😭😂 ) pic.twitter.com/0cdB03a0TX

— Meadow (@_Meadow__) April 23, 2019

Suna hai Pakistan is putting extra locks on their hand pumps after hearing @iamsunnydeol has joined BJP #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/tQX7nL7GoS — Gita S. Kapoor (@GitaSKapoor) April 23, 2019



Best wishes to this man @iamsunnydeol who used a hand pump to teach physics to our kids. #SunnyDeol #physics pic.twitter.com/iV7zxgPKmt

— QuizNext (@quiznext) April 23, 2019

Can Imagine Paaji On campaign trial #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/ppggPtIv2S — Karishma Asoodani (@tweettokarishma) April 23, 2019



Sunny Deol has joined the BJP, and this will make BJP atleast 2.5 times stronger than the CONGRESS.

Kyunki uska akela dhai kilo ka HAATH hai.



— Amey Kulkarni (@Kulkarnium) April 23, 2019

BJP is heavier by 2 x 2.5 kgs today. #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/eiYsEQg36j — Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) April 23, 2019



Today is a great for @BJP4India to join sri Sunny Deol ji. After 56-inch chest, party gets dhai kilo ka haath

— Nilesh kumar mishra (@nkm1081) April 23, 2019

Tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh milti gayi My Lord and Sunny Deol finally joined BJP on Tuesday after speculation of the Damini star taking the political plunge had been doing the rounds since last week when Deol met BJP president Amit Shah at Pune airport.Deol, whose step-mother Hema Malini is also a BJP leader and is contesting from Mathura, joined the BJP in the presence of defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and railway minister Piyush Goyal."The way my father (film star Dharmendra) was attached with Atalji, today I have come to join Modiji… Whatever I can do for this family (BJP), I will do it... I won't talk, I will show you through my work," Deol said.Sunny paaji, the angry man of the 90's generation, broke the Internet after the news of his second innings reached the Bollywood fans.You guessed it - a lot of handpumps were uprooted, dhai kilo ke haath started hand-wrestling the opposition, and even a war was won against our neighbour Pakistan - except, it all happened on Twitter.