Sunny Deol Tests Positive for Coronavirus and His Fans are Wishing Him Speedy Recovery in 'Gadar' Way

Actor-turned politician Sunny Deol has tested positive for coronavirus . He took to Twitter on Wednesday and said that he has isolated himself, while he is doing fine health wise. "I have tested positive for coronavirus . I am in isolation and my health is fine. I request all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days to please isolate yourself and get yourself tested," he wrote. Deol, son of veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, is BJP MP from Punjab's Gurdaspur.

Himachal Pradesh Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi had on Tuesday said that according to information received from the district chief medical officer, the Gurdaspur MP and his friends were planning to leave for Mumbai but the actor's COVID-19 test result came out positive. The 64-year-old Bollywood actor had undergone a shoulder surgery at Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district.

The Gurdaspur MP's fans and supporters are wishing him a speedy recovery. And what better way to wish him than the 'dabbang' dialogues from his movies.

Deol's spokesperson said the actor, who is currently under home quarantine, is recovering well and taking necessary precautions.

"He has been tested positive but is asymptomatic and feeling absolutely alright. He is following all the instructions given by the authorities and taking necessary precautions," the spokesperson told PTI.

On the work front, Deol will next be seen in the sequel to his 2007 family-drama "Apne". The sequel will see three generations of the Deol family working together on screen for the first time as it stars legendary actor Dharmendra, his actor sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol