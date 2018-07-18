GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sunny Leone is Facing Flak for The Most Ridiculous Reason Ever-- Her Name

The Indian Sikh community is miffed with Bollywood actress Sunny Leone for using her surname ‘Kaur’ in the upcoming biopic, and its really hard to understand why. Really hard.

Zoya Mateen |

Updated:July 18, 2018, 4:24 PM IST
Sunny Leone is Facing Flak for The Most Ridiculous Reason Ever-- Her Name
Source: Twitter
India is a place of strange contradictions. Every now and then, an anomaly pops up and sheds light upon the structured social inequalities of the country. And most of the times, these are highly gendered, misogynistic and extremely toxic.

Latest to this is the erupting controversy surrounding Canada-born Indian actress Sunny Leone’s web series 'Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story'. Many in the Sikh community have been protesting against the title of the series.

The Sikh community is miffed with Leone for using her surname ‘Kaur’ in the upcoming biopic. Why? Because they feel having 'Kaur' in the name of an adult movie star is an absolute shame for the community.

The former adult movie star’s biopic came under the scanner after a member of the Akali Dal, Manjinder Sirsa, asked for the removal of the title ‘Kaur’ from the movie’s name. In an interview with ANI, the Akali Dal member said, “We have no objection with her profession, it’s her personal life. Our only objection is simply that we want them to remove the surname ‘Kaur’ because when she herself had earlier dropped ‘Kaur’ from her name then why it is being used now?"

Sirsa said he has urged the Chairman of Essel Group, Subash Chandra, to immediately remove it or 'face the consequences'.

Notice the misogynistic double standards of this statement?

Somehow it's totally okay to confer the title of 'Singh' to Honey Singh, a man who sings (screams) songs about raping  or harassing women. But when a woman, more specifically a female porn star decides to assert her identity, everyone's losing it.

In 1699, Sikh Women were given the last name 'Kaur' and and Men 'Singh' by Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs.  This initiate intended to end the caste system, social stratification and much of the apparatus of Hindu ritual and legalism.

In Indian society, an individual's name reveals his or her caste, and Sikhs were freed from the caste system by having all men incorporate Singh in their names and all women, Kaur.  Based on the premises of gender equality,  Kaur was also given to Sikh Women to establish an identity independent of their father or husband.

Twitter is miffed too about this ridiculous demand.





















When will we learn?

