Sunny Leone to Shin Chan, a List of Bizarre Candidates Who Made it to Merit List of Indian Colleges

From the past one-week in Bengal, names like Sunny Leone, singer Neha Kakkar and cartoon character Shin Chan Nohara are making it to merit list of colleges. This all started with Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's name appearing on the top of admission list of a Kolkata college.

Soon after featuring in the merit list, Sunny Leone's name also appeared in a list of qualified candidates of another college for admission into English and Bengali Honours courses.

The merit list also claimed that the actress has secured 400 marks in her 12th board exams this year from the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) in the General Category.

If you think this mischief ended here, then you will be in a conundrum.

A day later, Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar’s name appeared at the top of the merit list of Manikchak College in Malda district.

The college authorities lodged a complaint at the local police station and the cybercrime cell of West Bengal Police and further added that “It is an act of mischief by some people who want to malign the higher education system and the transparent online admission process by including such names in the merit list."

A day later Japanese cartoon character Shinchan Nohara's name appeared at the top of the BSc (Honours) merit list of Siliguri College in north Bengal.

Though the name was immediately removed and a fresh list put up on the college website, a police complaint was lodged in the case.

The incident comes close on the heels of Kakkar's name appearing in the BA English (Honours) merit list of Malda's Manikchak College and Leone's name figuring in the lists of three other colleges.

The four colleges have lodged complaints with cyber cells of the police.

The West Bengal government had earlier announced that admissions to undergraduate courses will be completely online this year and no processing fee will be charged due to the hardship caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.