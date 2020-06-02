Sunny Leone Supporting Wildlife and Feeding Giraffe During Crisis Has Internet in Awe

Actress Sunny Leone is seen feeding a giraffe in a new video she has shared on social media.

Sunny shared the video on Instagram. In the clip, the actress is seen dressed in a bright red t-shirt, and keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines she is also seen wearing a black face mask.

"Felt so blessed we could support this wild life learning center in the middle of two crisis' they are all working hard to feed and care for these animals and returning as many back to the wild as possible," Sunny captioned the video.

Seeing her feed the giraffe left fans in awe and they were quick to drop heart emojis on her Instagram post.

Her husband Daniel Weber too was seen feeding the animal.

He wrote: "Amazing experience at the Wildlife learning center helping animals return to the wild !!! Total respect for the immense knowledge they have."

Earlier, the actress had shared that she has been picking vegetables from the farm.

Last month, Sunny along with Daniel and their children Nisha, Noah, and Asher, flew away to the Unites States amid COVID-19 pandemic because she felt her children would be safer there against this "invisible killer" coronavirus.

The actress took to Instagram, where she posted a photograph of herself along with her three children.

(With IANS inputs)