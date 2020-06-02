BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sunny Leone Supporting Wildlife and Feeding Giraffe During Crisis Has Internet in Awe

Sunny Leone / Instagram.

Sunny Leone / Instagram.

In the clip, the actress is seen dressed in a bright red t-shirt, and keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines she is also seen wearing a black face mask.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
Share this:

Actress Sunny Leone is seen feeding a giraffe in a new video she has shared on social media.

Sunny shared the video on Instagram. In the clip, the actress is seen dressed in a bright red t-shirt, and keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines she is also seen wearing a black face mask.

"Felt so blessed we could support this wild life learning center in the middle of two crisis' they are all working hard to feed and care for these animals and returning as many back to the wild as possible," Sunny captioned the video.

Seeing her feed the giraffe left fans in awe and they were quick to drop heart emojis on her Instagram post.

sunny ig

sunny ig 1

Her husband Daniel Weber too was seen feeding the animal.

He wrote: "Amazing experience at the Wildlife learning center helping animals return to the wild !!! Total respect for the immense knowledge they have."

Earlier, the actress had shared that she has been picking vegetables from the farm.

Last month, Sunny along with Daniel and their children Nisha, Noah, and Asher, flew away to the Unites States amid COVID-19 pandemic because she felt her children would be safer there against this "invisible killer" coronavirus.

The actress took to Instagram, where she posted a photograph of herself along with her three children.

(With IANS inputs)


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading