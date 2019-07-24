Sunny Leone Takes Part in the Latest #PandaSneeze Challenge on TikTok
The new #PandaSneeze challenge has users posting videos of various versions of panda filters around their faces after they sneeze.
Video grabs of TikTok users taking the #PandaSneezeChallenge.(YouTube)
Following the hugely viral FaceApp challenge and the #BottleCapChallenge, it seems a new online challenge has taken social media by storm. The latest addition to the list of challenges on social media app TikTok is the #PandaSneeze challenge.
Adding to a list of weird and quirky challenges on social media, the #PandaSneeze challenge also has two people looking into the camera and one of them (who secretly knows what's about to transpire) sneezes twice, which leads to a flurry of panda faces taking over the screen.
When the person sneezes the third time, his companion's face turns into that of a panda. The challenge has been big enough a rage for celebs like Sunny Leone to be a part of it as well.
Here are a few examples:
Notably, the #PandaSneeze challenge is similar to the #Ahnchoo challenge, where a single sneeze transports a person from one scene to another.
