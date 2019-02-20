Sunny Leone Tops Bihar PHED Merit List for Civil Engineer Recruitment, Officials Perplexed

The provisional merit list for Bihar’s Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) was released on Tuesday and surprisingly, the candidate scoring the highest marks is named Sunny Leone.According to PHED's official website phed.bih.nic.in, the merit list for recruitment for the post of junior civil engineer was topped by 27-year-old 'Sunny Leone', daughter of 'Leona Leone', with five years of work experience.As per details released on the website, Leone managed a score of 98.50, with 73.50 points based on her academic performance while scoring a perfect 25 for her professional experience.However, according to a report in Indian Express, the name appeared on the list probably due to a prank. PHED's Joint Secretary said that the department did not enter or modify any of the names enlisted by candidates. The official felt that whoever had filled the 'candidate name' and 'father's name' columns may have been up to mischief.Leone's is not the only suspicious name on the list. The candidate scoring the third highest marks has been listed on the merit list as 'bvcxzbnnb' with similar gibberish appearing in the 'father's name' column.Leone is one of 643 candidates out of a total of 17,911 who had applied for the 214 vacancies in the department. Selected candidates including Leone will have to prove their identification details as initially provided. While the department has given time till Feb 24 for candidates to update erroneous information that might have been printed on the list, those unable to prove their identity will be disqualified.