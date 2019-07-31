Take the pledge to vote

Sunny Leone’s ‘Phone Number’ from ‘Arjun Patiala’ Belongs to Delhi Man and He’s Not Taking it Well

The callers tell him that they want to talk to Sunny Leone. He tried to convince them that it is not her phone number.

IANS

July 31, 2019
Image: Sunny Leone's Twitter account
A man from Delhi has complained to the police that he has been receiving hundreds of phone calls from fans of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone after his number was used in her recent movie Arjun Patiala.

So far he has received hundreds of calls. The callers tell him that they want to talk to Sunny Leone. He tried to convince them that it is not her phone number.

It all started with a scene from the recently-released film Arjun Patiala where the character played by Leone shares her phone number with another character in the film.

The victim, 27-year-old Puneet Agarwal, a resident of Pitampura, has been receiving innumerable calls and messages since July 26 when the movie was released.

"On July 26, after the release of the movie, I started receiving calls from unknown people asking me to let them talk to Sunny Leone. Initially, I thought somebody is playing a prank on me, but after a while, I got to know that the makers of the movie have actually used my number and Sunny Leone's character in the movie dictates my number," said Agarwal.

Agarwal is now thinking about taking the makers of Arjun Patiala to court.

"I am being harassed by many callers, people are abusing me and asking me to do dirty favours. I have filed a police complaint but till now the police has not taken any action even after giving me assurances," he added.

