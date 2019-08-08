Sunny Photo of Sumo Wrestlers Chilling with Sunflowers is Bringing Netizens 'Pure Bliss'

The internet is a glum place. On most days, it is full of hate, anger and pictures of travesty, injustice and war. However, sometimes, some photos surface that can fill your life up with some much needed sunshine.

On Aug 06, Twitter user @yoshiaki9500 posted an amazing shot on Twitter. In the photo, a group of sumo wrestlers can be seen frolicking in a sunflower field, their cheery faces beaming in the sunlight. The image has been described by Twitter as one that "pollinates joy".

The photo was apparently taken in Japan's Hiratani village in Yoshino-gun, which lies south-west to the city of Tokyo.

Sumo wrestlers, also known as Rikishi, are traditional to the Japanese sport of sumo wrestling, and are usually associated withe strength and machismo. Rarely is a Rikishi described as "cute" or "adorable". However, the funny faces the wrestlers while enjoying their day in the sun made many on Twitter do just that.

Sumo wrestlers frolicking in a sunflower field. Pure joy. #Japan https://t.co/SefLACoR0C — Robert Ward (@RobertAlanWard) August 8, 2019

I trust him with my life pic.twitter.com/ith3tTcozv — shiro emiya bby (@westlywheatly) August 7, 2019

This is oddly wholesome honestly https://t.co/y68w9SfLVp — Alexis (@OlisInTheCloset) August 8, 2019

I don’t know what this is but it’s beautiful https://t.co/Bj4gFe0SJ2 — ASIRI (@Halfmare) August 8, 2019

Just soaking Vitamin D in perfect form! This guy gets it! pic.twitter.com/VqrrhWbP75 — Milkeht (@milkeht) August 7, 2019

After a rough week, this image brings me joy 🌻 You're a sunflower 🌻🌻🌻 https://t.co/YkaEYmRTjJ — Christina Marie Villarreal (@QVillarreal) August 8, 2019

Had to make it my home screen pic.twitter.com/sdIYINYfSQ — John P. Scholl (@FNE_Photos) August 7, 2019

I need this kind of radiance in my life https://t.co/ZHBoZXX3w9 — Desiree Leah Manayan (@awkward_dezzy13) August 8, 2019

Some were even inspired to create a cross-over meme by inserting the currently trending meme "Green Shirt Guy" into the photo.

