Desi Chemistry Teacher's 'Jugaad' Periodic Table Classes Will Put Even Walter White to Shame

"My Very Elegant Mother Just Sat Upon Nine Porcupines."

"My Very Eager Mother Just Served Us Nine Pizzas."

These and several other versions of planetary mnemonics were taught to us in school to remember the names of the planets (sorry Pluto) in their ascending order with respect to our sun. Times they are a-changin' but the jugaad methods to memorise tricky sequences aren't.

As the world decided to say indoors in the ensuing deadly pandemic, teachers are sitting behind laptops to impart education. Online classes have become a source of home education for students and revenue for teachers.

One such video of a teacher and his YouTube lesson has gone viral on the Internet. His "super trick, very Funny & easy method" to memorize the periodic table in Chemistry has netizens leaving the teaching session.

This is why I left the education system pic.twitter.com/k7ksCSseDV — Λtharva (@AKResurrected) August 26, 2020

In the viral video, Ajay Yashpal can be seen helping the kids memorise the d & f blocks of the elements table.

To teach the sequence of following elements: Sc Ti V Cr Mn Fe Co Ni Cu Zn, Yashpal devises a sentence representing the chemical elements in their corresponding order.

"Suno, tum vivah karlo mujhse, phir koi nahi kahega janu," he says.

The teacher, who seems to have mixed emotions with Chemistry (remember Main Hoon Na?), has a specially curated mnemonic for the elements Y Zr Nb Mo Tc Ru Rh Pd Ag Cd

They become: "Yeh zindagi nahi mohabbat tumhari ro ro kar pukaregi aaj chandni."

In a longer video that was uploaded last year on YouTube channel "Hellobachho Physics - Rohit Agrawal Sir", Yashpal sir can be seen in his full glory, helping his students learn the order of other elements in the periodic table.

H

Li

Na

K

Rb

Cs

Fr

"Halina Kabr se farar."

Be

Mg

Ca

Sr

Ba

Ra

"Beta maange car santro baapre."

Where were you Yashpal sir when we were learning Chemistry? Perhaps we were doing this in our school days.

La Hf Ta W Re Os Ir Pt Au Hg

Let's have fun today, we are obviously into patting astute Heisenberg.

No? Okay.