Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Here's Why Super 30's Founder, Anand Kumar Turned Down Donations From Anand Mahindra and Mukesh Ambani

The dedication and hard work by Anand Kumar earned a lot of praises and offers for help, including one from business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 15, 2019, 12:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Here's Why Super 30's Founder, Anand Kumar Turned Down Donations From Anand Mahindra and Mukesh Ambani
The dedication and hard work by Anand Kumar earned a lot of praises and offers for help, including one from business tycoon Anand Mahindra.
Loading...

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super-30 is all set to reach the Rs 50-crore benchmark on Day 3 of its release.

The movie, starring Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, was released on July 13 and has been earning a decent collection at the box-office. Directed by Vikas Behl, the movie is based on the life of a mathematician, Anand Kumar, who is credited to have shaped the careers of over 400 poor children with his 'Super 30', which started back in 2002 in Bihar.

Apart from reel-life Anand Kumar, played by Hrithik Kumar, the real-life Anand Kumar has also been making headlines for all the right reasons.

The dedication and hard work by Anand Kumar earned a lot of praises and offers for help, including one from business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

Earlier in an interview to PTI, Kumar said, “I do not take any grant or donation from anyone. Our Prime Minister, corporators, business tycoons like Mukesh Ambani or Anand Mahindra have offered donation but I haven’t accepted anything. I meet everyone but I do not take money from anyone. I only want to do good work in the field of education.”

His statement has indeed received confirmation from the man, Anand Mahindra himself, who tweeted, “Anand Kumar says in the article that he turned down my offer to fund his efforts.

I confirm that when we met, he courteously declined my offer of financial support. I remain an admirer of how he’s changed the lives of so many.”

The tweet has received a lot of likes and retweets, with people appreciating Mahindra for his honestly and genuine help.

The 46-year-old mathematician, Kumar, 46 started his ‘Super 30’ programme in 2002, in order to teach 30 meritorious underprivileged students for free at his non-profit coaching centre every year.

Not just education, but the institute also provides food and accommodation to the students.

While 18 out of 30 students made it to IIT in the first year of Super 30, in 2004, 22 out of 30 students qualified for IIT-JEE.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram