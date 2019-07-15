Here's Why Super 30's Founder, Anand Kumar Turned Down Donations From Anand Mahindra and Mukesh Ambani

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super-30 is all set to reach the Rs 50-crore benchmark on Day 3 of its release.

The movie, starring Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, was released on July 13 and has been earning a decent collection at the box-office. Directed by Vikas Behl, the movie is based on the life of a mathematician, Anand Kumar, who is credited to have shaped the careers of over 400 poor children with his 'Super 30', which started back in 2002 in Bihar.

Apart from reel-life Anand Kumar, played by Hrithik Kumar, the real-life Anand Kumar has also been making headlines for all the right reasons.

The dedication and hard work by Anand Kumar earned a lot of praises and offers for help, including one from business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

Earlier in an interview to PTI, Kumar said, “I do not take any grant or donation from anyone. Our Prime Minister, corporators, business tycoons like Mukesh Ambani or Anand Mahindra have offered donation but I haven’t accepted anything. I meet everyone but I do not take money from anyone. I only want to do good work in the field of education.”

His statement has indeed received confirmation from the man, Anand Mahindra himself, who tweeted, “Anand Kumar says in the article that he turned down my offer to fund his efforts.

I confirm that when we met, he courteously declined my offer of financial support. I remain an admirer of how he’s changed the lives of so many.”

The tweet has received a lot of likes and retweets, with people appreciating Mahindra for his honestly and genuine help.

The 46-year-old mathematician, Kumar, 46 started his ‘Super 30’ programme in 2002, in order to teach 30 meritorious underprivileged students for free at his non-profit coaching centre every year.

Not just education, but the institute also provides food and accommodation to the students.

While 18 out of 30 students made it to IIT in the first year of Super 30, in 2004, 22 out of 30 students qualified for IIT-JEE.