The Weeknd Walking In a Maze of Light at Super Bowl 2021 is Twitter's New Favorite Meme

Super Bowl Sunday is nothing short of a festival in the US. The National Football League’s annual championship game played on the first Sunday of February is an unofficial holiday in the country.

Celebrities also join the occasion by performing during the halftime of the Super Bowl LV. This year, Canadian singer and songwriter The Weeknd performed during the Super Bowl’s halftime.

The artist performed his hit songs like I Feel It Coming, Can't Feel My Face and others at the Raymond James Stadium in Florida, Tampa. Weeknd’s walk in a maze of light during the performance has inspired Twitter comics to make several Weeknd memes after the Super Bowl. Let’s take a look at some of these hilarious memes:

Matt Harmon, a sports writer shared Weeknd’s photos from the maze and described them as what happens when your parents try to talk to you on FaceTime. The camera is zoomed in on the singer's face in the pictures, something that many say happens when their parents are on video calls.

When your parents try to talk to you on FaceTime pic.twitter.com/gXMpjOKe6L— Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) February 8, 2021

Journalist David Itzkoff described Weeknd’s clip from the Super Bowl where he was haphazardly walking in the light maze as something that happens when a mother asks her kid to pick one cereal from the cereal side.

when mom says you can pick out one cereal from the cereal aislehttps://t.co/PpOkQ5P5CB— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 8, 2021

Actor-writer Kristin Chirico shared a screengrab from the Weeknd’s performance and said that it looks like he is live-streaming from a haunted house. The blinding lights in the background with a hue of red made the setup look like a haunted house.

The Weeknd looking like he's live-streaming a haunted house pic.twitter.com/KfMUzBQGUD— Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) February 8, 2021

Twitter user Sakina also shared the clip of Weeknd’s puzzled expressions in the maze and said that this is her trying to look for her mother after getting lost during the grocery shopping.

Me trying to look for my mom after getting lost during grocery shopping https://t.co/mQWxYSUjJI— سكينة (@SakinaMerchan15) February 8, 2021

Another user also shared a similar meme about getting lost in the supermarket.

5 year old me trying to find my parents in the supermarket after I got lost pic.twitter.com/P7DW010oen— -jäz | CHUNGHA AND JOHNNY BIRTH (@JNKH0LIC) February 8, 2021

We can safely say this relatable meme may be here to stay.