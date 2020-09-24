Super Competitive Doggos Playing Gully Cricket Give Professional Players Run for Their Money

The Indian Premier League might have to include a new team of super-competitive dogs after a recent Instagram post shows the sporty side of the cute animals.

Instagram user Bilkul Elementary, known for sharing hilarious videos of his pet dogs indulging in various shenanigans, shared a new post this week. In the video, we see the three pet dogs in their red jerseys participating in gully cricket. The man is seen going to the crease with the bat while the dogs take their fielding positions. As soon as the ball hits the bat, the dog is seen channelling its inner Ab De Villiers and jumping to catch it. The dog catches the ball with his mouth in an excellent display of impeccable timing.

The video is accompanied by an exciting commentary from the maker, which builds up the palpating tension and makes the climax even more worthwhile.

Netizens were impressed by the red team’s performance. Some even drew the comparison of the video to a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, since the batsman was wearing a blue t-shirt in the video.

The Mumbai Indians fans accepted their supposed defeat in the video as one user commented, “No choosing once fan always fan mi (sic),” while some praise the fielding skills of the dog. The video has received over 2,57,000 likes and continues to entertain the internet.

Bilkul Elementary’s previous posts are also equally creative and entertaining. The multi-talented dogs can be found gossiping about neighbourhood youngsters, and modelling for Instagram looks.

In one such video the dogs are featured in a parody of Kanta Bai song by Tony Kakar. The dogs wear sunglasses and lip-sync to the lyrics. The hilarious video has attracted 2,516 views.

Another video from December 2019 shows one of the dogs dressed up as a housemaid wearing a dupatta around its face. As the Kanta Bai song plays in the background, the dog enters the room and looks at its owner for some biscuits. The video left netizens in splits as the innocent dog played along. Some users demanded that they needed this kind of Kanta Bai even at their place. As one user commented, “I need your kantabai for some snuggles.”