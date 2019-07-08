‘Super Dadi’ and Her Grandson’s TikTok Videos Win Hearts on Social Media

After Tiktok was inundated by the trending challenge #Cycleocylce that took the app by storm. The video community app, TikTok has created a buzz yet again with a series of videos posted by one of its users.

A cute and heartwarming video clip of a grandmother and her grandson grooving to the tunes of Why This Kolaveri Di from the movie 3 has created a lot of stir in the social media world.

The song is from a Tamil romantic psychological thriller, 3, directed by Aishwarya R. Dhanush. The Tami movie, 3, was the directorial debut of Aishwarya. Those who don’t know, Aishwarya is the elder daughter of actor superstar Rajinikanth. The song was sung by her husband Dhanush.

Sharing the video on TikTok, @Amit_smiling wrote, "Some TikTok videos are super cute. Check this one out"

Some TikTok videos are super cute. Check this one out 😃 pic.twitter.com/M1sM1AHxi9 — Amit A (@Amit_smiling) July 6, 2019

The video has received 86.7k views, 1,707 retweets and 6,427 likes on twitter.

This is not the only one; there are a series of videos shared by the user with his grandmother.

In one of the videos shared by @Amit_smiling, he captioned it "Dadi rocks"

In another video with his dadi, both can be seen dancing to the tunes of Leke pehla pehla pyar.

Twitter seems to love the grandson-Dadi videos!

