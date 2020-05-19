Super Dadi: TikTok's Grandma-Grandson Duo is Back with New Song and Internet Loves it

Social media is flooded with challenges that people are undertaking to keep boredom at bay. The latest thing that has got the internet’s attention is a challenge completed by Tiktok user Akshay Partha and his grandmother.







Taking the widely popular Gore Gore Mukhde Pe Kala Kala Chasma challenge, the duo has won the hearts of netizens. As a part of the challenge, the person just needs to flaunt some quirky moves on the remixed version of the popular track. This duo certainly aced the game.







The clip which has been shared on TikTok has already garnered more than 2 million views and received over 2,000 comments.











Many people have called the grandmother ‘Super Dadi’. What also steals the show in the video is the way in which their sunglasses fall on their face.







This is not the only video where Akshay has performed with his grandmother. The duo often keeps featuring on TikTok videos and are among the favourites in TikTok.







The track Gore Gore Mukhde Pe Kala Kala Chasma was a part of the 1994 film Suhaag. The evergreen number has been sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, with lyrics by Sameer. In the movie, the track has been pictured on Akshay Kumar and Nagma