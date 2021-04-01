buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Buzz»Super Mario Dead? Here's What Actually Happened to Everyone's Favourite Italian Plumber
2-MIN READ

Super Mario Dead? Here's What Actually Happened to Everyone's Favourite Italian Plumber

Nintendo's Super Mario | Image credit: Reuters

Nintendo's Super Mario | Image credit: Reuters

In February, Nintendo, the owner of the franchise, issued a statement, saying the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario Bros comes to an end on March 31.

The Internet has been rife with rumours that Mario, the iconic Italian plumber and game character, may soon die. The fans have been speaking about it for a while and March 31 was thought to be the last day of the heroic character.

So how did it all start? In September 2020, the “Super Mario Bros" franchise, on the occasion of its 35th anniversary, launched two classic games - “Super Mario 3D All-Stars" and “Super Mario Bros 35" — for the Switch console, CNN reported.

The company, too, in some ways, fanned these rumours. For instance, in February, Nintendo, the owner of the franchise, issued a statement, saying the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario Bros comes to an end on March 31.

“After this date, the following limited-time products and services released in special recognition of the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros will end or be removed from sale," it said.

And it’s this date that has led many to freak out as well as remember a character that truly revolutionised the world of video games 35 years ago.

A Twitter user on Wednesday said, “In loving memory of Mario 1981 - 2021."

“Mario dies today," wrote another, sharing a picture.

“Mario has passed away in New York City," was the response of another fan.

“The world grieves today."

However, it seems rumours had little substance and the obituaries for the heroic Italian plumber should stop now.

On Wednesday, Nintendo also took to Twitter and thanked fans who joined the company in commemorating the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros.

“We hope you continue to Power-Up and enjoy Mario and friends’ adventures! #SuperMario35," they said further.

Well, we for one are all too glad that our favourite Italian plumber is here to stay.

Tags
first published:April 01, 2021, 16:37 IST