Super Mario Dead? Here's What Actually Happened to Everyone's Favourite Italian Plumber

The Internet has been rife with rumours that Mario, the iconic Italian plumber and game character, may soon die. The fans have been speaking about it for a while and March 31 was thought to be the last day of the heroic character.

So how did it all start? In September 2020, the “Super Mario Bros" franchise, on the occasion of its 35th anniversary, launched two classic games - “Super Mario 3D All-Stars" and “Super Mario Bros 35" — for the Switch console, CNN reported.

The company, too, in some ways, fanned these rumours. For instance, in February, Nintendo, the owner of the franchise, issued a statement, saying the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario Bros comes to an end on March 31.

“After this date, the following limited-time products and services released in special recognition of the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros will end or be removed from sale," it said.

And it’s this date that has led many to freak out as well as remember a character that truly revolutionised the world of video games 35 years ago.

A Twitter user on Wednesday said, “In loving memory of Mario 1981 - 2021."

“Mario dies today," wrote another, sharing a picture.

“Mario has passed away in New York City," was the response of another fan.

Mario has now passed away in new york city.— Awesome Nintendo Facts (@nintendofac) March 31, 2021

“The world grieves today."

The world grieves today, as its most iconic plumber Mario has died at age 35… for literally no reason at all. https://t.co/pKPw32IVpP pic.twitter.com/acDYnDoKp2— Nintendo Wire (@NinWire) March 31, 2021

However, it seems rumours had little substance and the obituaries for the heroic Italian plumber should stop now.

On Wednesday, Nintendo also took to Twitter and thanked fans who joined the company in commemorating the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros.

“We hope you continue to Power-Up and enjoy Mario and friends’ adventures! #SuperMario35," they said further.

Thank you to everyone who joined us in commemorating the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. We hope you continue to Power-Up and enjoy Mario and friends’ adventures! #SuperMario35 pic.twitter.com/gwZDUaXiSF— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 31, 2021

Well, we for one are all too glad that our favourite Italian plumber is here to stay.