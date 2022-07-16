Super Mario Teaches Us an Important Lesson in Psychology, Here's How

No matter if you are a 90s kid or not, you must have heard the name Super Mario Bros. Created by Nintendo, a Japan-based video game company, Mario was one of the games that became the foundation of what the gaming industry is today. The challenging tasks in the colourful Mushroom Kingdom to rescue the beautiful princess, Peach, is the basic premise of one of the greatest games in the industry’s history. Apart from being an amazing source of entertainment, games like Mario taught some crucial skills to the kids. One such aspect of the game was recently highlighted by a Twitter user.

The user shared two images that looked like screen grabs from the game. In the first image, Mario is going through one of the hurdles in the game – blocks arranged on top of one another with each vertical block bigger than the previous one. The other image shows another hurdle, but in this one, instead of a vertical arrangement of blocks, there is just one block floating in the air.

“Mario Games teach us that even if something is essentially the same, psychologically it can be completely different. This example is very easy to understand,” the user wrote in the caption. Take a look:

"Mario games teach us that even if something is essentially the same, psychologically it can be completely different. This example is very easy to understand." pic.twitter.com/XNxCNt9vfM — Cheesemeister 😷💉💉💉 (@Cheesemeister3k) July 14, 2022

The only difference between the two hurdles was the blocks under the topmost one. The second hurdle had none, which made it look harder than the first hurdle.

Social media users appreciated the observation through reactions. “I will never look at games the same way again,” said one user.

I’ll never look at games the same way again. 🤯 https://t.co/HjAWWDfpDo — Metaverse Magna (@MetaverseMagna) July 15, 2022

Another said, “This is a great example of why I am so fascinated with game design and its effect on players’ reasoning/reaction.”

This is a great example why I'm so fascinated w/ game design & the effect it has on players' reasoning/reaction. If something as simple as a perception change affects approach to something with little consequence, the implication for design in moral situations in games seems huge https://t.co/Rl7afaBsJ1 — Panda (@Sakuuda) July 15, 2022

One wrote, “I cannot even begin to explain what this video game means to me.”

I can’t even begin to explain what this video game means to me https://t.co/UNDlcDvNCL — TSIM OUT NOW (@thatkidRYN) July 15, 2022

“This is awesome,” wrote another.

This is awesome https://t.co/Y6Ouk2JtYh — Mike Panos (@thepanman3) July 15, 2022

The game moulds one’s perception towards some very real things in life and helps people have a positive outlook towards failures. This doctrine is what gave birth to the Super Mario Effect, a phenomenon coined by ex-NASA engineer Mark Rober.

