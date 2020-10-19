'Super Over-ception': Twitter Goes Berserk With Memes as MI Vs KXIP Clash Scripts History

"Super Over Tied. Another Super Over to Follow."

IPL fans who had tuned in on Sunday hadn't expected what was about to unfold later in the day.

The first game went into a Super Over, with Kolkata Knight Riders edging Sunrisers Hyderabad thanks to Lockie Ferguson's fifer-- 3 wickets during the 20 overs and 2 in the Super Over. The second game of the day played at the Dubai International Stadium somehow eclipsed KKR-SRH battle. Not only did Kings XI Punjab Vs Mumbai Indians game end in a tie, but the Super Over also resulted in a tie.

For MI, Jasprit Bumrah produced a stunning Super Over bowling yorkers one after another after both teams were tied at 176/6. Bumrah gave away only 5 and picked the dangerous KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran.

For KXIP, Mohammed Shami produced an equally destructive over, giving away just enough runs for the Super Over to also end in a tie with Quinton de Kock run out in the last ball thanks to some exceptional wicketkeeping skills by the captain himself-- keeping KXIP in the hunt.

The drama had just begun. MI came out to bat for the third time in the day, scoring 11 which could have been more hadn't Mayank Agarwal leapt on the boundary rope to stop a six smashed by Keiron Pollard.

Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal eventually finished the business by scoring the required runs in just 4 balls, bringing KXIP camp to life.

A night when cricket fans on Twitter had experienced a range of emotions, the website was flooded with memes that could perhaps sum up one of the finest games of IPL ever witnessed since its inception.

Mirzapur is going to have a tough time competing with IPL. This level of entertainment cannot be scripted. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 18, 2020

*5th Super Over*KL: Sir ab koi batsmen nahi bacha, Maxwell ko bhej deinKumble: Physio ko pad-up karwa — cricBC (@cricBC) October 18, 2020

When you book an Ola Share. pic.twitter.com/r3EqKEZE5W — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) October 18, 2020

40 overs: I can’t decide who won.1st super over: pic.twitter.com/i75KTydVyi — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) October 18, 2020

Super over followed by another Super over yet not over #MIvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/ubQaj1ANtg — S A N Y A (@seriouslysanya) October 18, 2020

After Seeing 3 Super Over In A Single Day..Everyone Be Like -#MIvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/Q3FOqNcNir — Jethiyaa (@Lal_Jethiya) October 18, 2020

#MIvsKXIP2 mins silence for the people who missed today's thrilling match of 2 #SuperOver ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pkYJuvwlNd — अमर गौतम (@amargautam909) October 18, 2020

A win for KXIP meant the Orange Army is now tied with CSK, SRH, RR with six points each.