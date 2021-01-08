'Super Paranoid' about Getting Covid-19, Indonesia Couple Books an Entire Flight

When coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a halt early last year, the first thing that suffered a blow was travel. While domestic travel resumed in many countries, international travel remained banned for a long time. If you have tarvelled in the pandemic era, you would know it is nothing less than a dystopian experience. Face shields, masks, PPE suits, social distancing and what not, because we know the virus spread across the world through travelling.

While it is encouraged to observe social distancing while on plane, this Indonesian couple took the SOP way too seriously and ended up booking an entire flight to themselves. A famous socialite from Jakarta booked an entire flight to Bali to protect himself and his partner from COVID-19 , Mashable SE Asia reported.

On January 4, Richard Muljadi took to Instagram and shared a photograph of himself sitting in an empty flight. "After I'd book as many seats as possible it was still cheaper than chartering a PJ. That's the trick fellas. #LifeHacks (sic)," he wrote in the caption.

Well, that life hack needs some money!

Muljadi was travelling with his wife Shalvynne Chang even as the couple is "super paranoid" about contracting coronavirus . To put their fears to rest, they booked the entire flight. With no other person around, the chances of contracting infection are minimised. What a life hack, Muljadi!

Muljadi's claim of booking an entire flight was confirmed by the Lion Air group that owns the Batik Air. They said the couple booked flight ID-6502 from Jakarta to Denpasar, Bali. In another Instagram story, Muljadi wrote that he had to make sure that no one else was travelling with them. "We ain't flying unless it's just us," he wrote.