Greatest Sunday in Sport History? Wimbledon and Cricket World Cup Final Had Fans at the Edge of Their Seats
It wasn't just Wimbledon witnessing a tie, it was the same situation on the cricket side of things.
Image Credits: Associated Press/AFP.
July 14, 2019, was a historic day for sports.
Not only was it the finals of two of the most popular tournaments of cricket and tennis, it also saw historic matches that had produced nail-biting finishes.
On the tennis side of things, Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer to win his fifth Grand Slam title on grass.
For the first time in Wimbledon, the the winner was decided by a tie-breaker. It was also the longest Wimbledon final in history.
Impossible drama.As Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic becomes the longest #Wimbledon final ever, we move into a tie-break with the scores at 12-12 pic.twitter.com/6D986fmbSj— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2019
At the World Cup 2019, the finals ended in a tie, the super-over to decide that final ended in a tie. It was only the number of boundaries that England scored in the match that saw them emerge victorious in the ICC World Cup 2019 final at Lord’s in the end.
Not to miss out on this historic moment, Wimbledon asked ICC how things were going, while they were still 'tied' up.
Hello @ICC - how are you coping your end?#Wimbledon #CWC19Final— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2019
Things are a bit hectic here right now, we'll get back to you 😅#CWC19 | #Wimbledon | #CWC1FINAL— ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2019
Right...Couldn't have been a crazier day for sport in London! What do we suggest people do tomorrow? 😉#CWC19 | #Wimbledon— ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2019
It wasn't just the situation in the stadiums that was tense. It was the fans watching it as well.
#ENGvsNZ #WimbledonFinal pic.twitter.com/hwxVMkph30— vignesh kamath (@viggistweet) July 14, 2019
Fans watching Wimbledon final and World Cup final.#Wimbledon #CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/HoLJJFVdq1— Rajeev Rajput (@BeingRajeevK) July 14, 2019
July 14, 2019
What a great day it has been for sports. Although I was rooting for NZ and Federer, I'm still satisfied with the results. Brilliant and nerve-racking. The better team/player takes it all home but I wish success to NZ cricket and Roger in their future games. #ENGvsNZ #Wimbledon— Gilgamesh (@earther98) July 14, 2019
These guys won millions of heart today. #ENGvsNZ #CWC19Final #KaneWilliamson #RogerFederer #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/B6c6uWp85r— SWARIKA ARORA (@AroraSwarika) July 14, 2019
This is between #WimbledonFinal vs #CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/6EESo2ME8Y— LetMeSpeak (@amit_twitted) July 14, 2019
Super Sunday.. #CWC19Final #ENGvsNZ #Wimbledon #FedererDjokovic pic.twitter.com/AQvOKEZtzv— Ninad Oak (@ninadoak) July 14, 2019
Historic #Wimbledon and Cricket World Cup. Congrats Djokovic, @rogerfederer #England and #NewZealand .#WimbledonFinal#CWC19Final#ENGvsNZ https://t.co/bjeRYzsuqJ https://t.co/KhOF2KiDbj pic.twitter.com/62TEQtfleS— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) July 14, 2019
Both of the finals took place at the same location as well - in London. Same time, same location, same outcomes, and the same anticipation fans felt while watching. For everyone viewing, live or otherwise, the two finals sure did give them a 'run' for their money.
