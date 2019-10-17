Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

'Superbad' Actor Seth Rogen Responds to Underaged Kid's Arrest Over 'McLovin' Fake ID

While in 'Superbad', Seth and Evan managed to get away with buying booze with the comically terrible license, a 20-year-old, hailing from Iowa, US, wasn't fortunate enough.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 17, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Superbad' Actor Seth Rogen Responds to Underaged Kid's Arrest Over 'McLovin' Fake ID
Screenshot from video uploaded by Jimmy Kimmel Live | ID credits: Amazon.

Remember the 2007 teen comedy film Superbad where in an effort to lose their virginity, two curious teenagers use a fake ID for "McLovin" to buy alcohol for a party?

That poorly designed yet hilarious licence became an icon for fake IDs ever since.

Well, even after all these years, fans can still buy the recreated IDs on Amazon for as low as $7 (Rs 500).

Taking a cue from this, Daniel Alfredo Burleson from Iowa, USA, a 20-year-old, was taken into custody for underage drinking and possessing a fictitious ID.

When asked to present his ID, police recovered the fake Hawaiian licence with the name "McLovin" imprinted on it.

Superbad's Seth and Evan, who were named after the movie's writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, managed to get away with buying vodka with the comically terrible license.

However, Burleson wasn't that fortunate. When Iowa City police asked Burleson for his ID, he refused to provide. Instead, he was slurring and held "beverage containing vodka," the Iowa City Press-Citizen reports. Thereafter, when the police took him out of the bar, Burlseson presented them his real ID, which proved that he was under 21.

Despite getting caught, the police caught an eye on his fake Hawaiin ID, where “McLovin’s” date of birth was listed as June 3, 1981. Turns out that the cops evidently hadn’t watched Superbad for they had a dispatcher run a search of the fake ID. Obviously, it failed to turn up a result.

The 20-year-old was charged with intoxication in public, possession of alcohol while underage, and possession of a fictitious license.

Well, the whole fiasco didn’t miss Superbad’s writer Seth Rogen’s eye and he took to Twitter to announce that his “work here is done”.

Rogen had started writing the script of the film when he was 13 years old.

Burleson, on the other hand, didn’t seem that bothered with his arrest and the charges imposed on him. His mugshot soon became a talk of the town.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram