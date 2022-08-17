Supercomputer Produces Stunning Image of Moments After 'Supernova Remnant' Explosion

A supercomputer in Australia has produced a highly detailed image of the aftermath of a star explosion also known as a supernova remnant. The newly commissioned Setonix supercomputer at the Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre used data collected by ASKAP (Australian Square Kilometre Array) radio telescope to produce this detailed image. The ASKAP operated by Perth’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) consists of 36 dish antennas that work together as one telescope.

The new images were produced by Setonix less than 24 hours after it first went live in July, said CSIRO’s Wasim Raja and Pascal Jahan Elahi in their article in The Conversations.

This supernova remnant called G261.9+5.5 were first classified as one by CSIRO radio astronomer Eric R. Hill in 1967 after using CISRO’s Parkes Radio Telescope, Murriyang for observations.

Supernova remnants are the remains of powerful explosions from dying stars which are at least five times the mass of the Sun. These explosions lead to matter being scattered around and they end up sweeping up the gas or anything that comes in the way. While doing so, they end up heating and compressing the gasses and other materials.

The shockwaves created by the explosion also compressed the interstellar magnetic fields.

The recent images are a result of highly energetic electrons trapped in these compressed fields. They show information details about the history of the exploded star, which in this case is located over 10,000 to 15,000 light years away from the Earth, and aspects of the surrounding interstellar medium.

“Processing data from ASKAP’s astronomy surveys is a great way to stress-test the Setonix system and see what is possible. The speed at which we reproduced our current workflows is a good sign as we look to improve and optimise them to fully exploit Setonix’s capabilities,” said Dr Raja

The researchers were hopeful of getting more information about the remnant’s age, size, and type from this data in the future as other installation stages of the Setonix supercomputer are rolled out.

