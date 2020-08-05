'Superhero' 6-Year-Old Who Saved Sister From Lethal Dog Attack Celebrates Raksha Bandhan

Bridger Walker and his deeds were already known. The 6-year-old came in the news after taking the brave step of saving his sister from a brutal dog attack, ending up injuring himself. Known as the ‘Honorary World Champ’ who received 90 stitches in an attempt to save his sister, Bridger celebrated the special bond with his sibling with the Indian festival of Raksha Bandhan.
Recently, his aunt Nicole Walker took to Instagram to share the picture with the world. She started her post by describing how Bridger’s story has made news across the world and this has let them understand the pious bond of brother and sister as celebrated differently in different nations.
Resonating the words of her brother Robert Walker, she wrote, “I recently learned about Raksha Bandhan. It’s a festival being celebrated today in India, Nepal, and regions of Pakistan. In the Hindi language, raksha means “to protect,” and Bandhan means “bond.” During this festival, a sister ties a thread around her brother’s wrist as a symbol of their love and as a testament that the brother will protect his sister.”
Bridger's story has resonated with people across the world and has traveled to places like Mexico, Brazil, Ireland, Iran, South Africa, Japan, and India—just to name a handful. Our new connections to these places have allowed us to cross boundaries, unifying us in the love that a brother can have for his sister.
In the series of pictures shared online, one could see her niece tying rakhi to Bridger. She also shared other pictures showing an Indian sibling pair.
The post has gone viral ever since it has been shared. It has received more than 36 thousand likes till now.
Earlier, the boy has also gathered appreciation from several Hollywood stars, including Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Hugh Jackman, and Zachary Levi.