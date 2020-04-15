Superheroes Are Real: An Artist Shows the Real Faces Behind Caped Heroes

When the whole world was struck by the coronavirus pandemic, hopes were hurt and we wished for superheroes to show up. An artist made a flipbook and showed how real superheroes have come out during the time of need and have been serving selflessly.

Howard Lee, a multidisciplinary artist based in England, showed Spiderman, Captain America, Superman and Wolverine make appearances in his flipbook. However, the faces behind the mask turned out to be the emergency services workers.

“Superheroes are real. They walk among us.” the next page of the flipbook read.

A doctor, a nurse or a package delivery worker –such professionals have been exposing themselves to the potential threat of being infected in order to serve during the emergency situation.

Lee’s work has been widely appreciated and shared on the internet.

One Facebook user wrote, “Incredible, great way to pay tribute to real-life heroes”, while another user commented, “Amazing Howard! Lovely way to give recognition #nhs”.

“Love this”, read another comment on Facebook.

Lee has been working in the fields of illusion, trickery and playful deception. Other than superb works of painting and illusive drawings, Lee often takes to flipping books to etch a tale.

Another lockdown special flipbook was drawn for Easter. Check out ‘Happy Lockdown’ here.