BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Supermarket Forced to Throw Out Rs 26 Lakh Worth of Food After Woman Coughed on Them as 'Prank'

Image credits: Gerrity's Supermarket/Facebook.

Image credits: Gerrity's Supermarket/Facebook.

Some people just want to watch the world burn.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 8:02 AM IST
Share this:

As the new novel Coronavirus wrecks havoc across the world, it has led to shutdowns of various kinds: factories, shops, roads, flights, borders, and more.

In the middle of this, only grocery shops storing essentials and food, as well as medical shops and hospitals are remaining open in most countries to help people get their necessary supplies as the world battles this pandemic.

But turns out, some people just want to watch the world burn.

A supermarket in Pennsylvania in the United States, the country which has so far reported the highest number of infections in the world, had to throw out over $35,000, or 26 Lakh INR worth of goods, after a woman intentionally coughed on them.

The supermarket, which is a small grocery chain called Gerrity’s Supermarket, shared on a Facebook post how a woman visited an outlet in Hanover Township, and coughed on fresh produce, a small section of the bakery, meat case and grocery items. So basically, whatever she could set her eyes on.


The post mentioned that while the woman was probably doing it as a very twisted prank and they do not believe that she is infected, they will be taking every effort with the help of the community to make sure that she is tested for COVID-19.

"It is always a shame when food is wasted, in these times when so many people are worried about the security of our food supply, it is even more disturbing," the post reads.

The post also mentions that the grocery store immediately contacted the police, threw out the produce and disinfected the aisles, to make sure they did not start a community spread from the store.

Another news outlet reports that the woman has now been arrested, and is facing four different charges.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story