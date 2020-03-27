Supermarket Forced to Throw Out Rs 26 Lakh Worth of Food After Woman Coughed on Them as 'Prank'

As the new novel Coronavirus wrecks havoc across the world, it has led to shutdowns of various kinds: factories, shops, roads, flights, borders, and more.

In the middle of this, only grocery shops storing essentials and food, as well as medical shops and hospitals are remaining open in most countries to help people get their necessary supplies as the world battles this pandemic.

But turns out, some people just want to watch the world burn.

A supermarket in Pennsylvania in the United States, the country which has so far reported the highest number of infections in the world, had to throw out over $35,000, or 26 Lakh INR worth of goods, after a woman intentionally coughed on them.

The supermarket, which is a small grocery chain called Gerrity’s Supermarket, shared on a Facebook post how a woman visited an outlet in Hanover Township, and coughed on fresh produce, a small section of the bakery, meat case and grocery items. So basically, whatever she could set her eyes on.





The post mentioned that while the woman was probably doing it as a very twisted prank and they do not believe that she is infected, they will be taking every effort with the help of the community to make sure that she is tested for COVID-19.

"It is always a shame when food is wasted, in these times when so many people are worried about the security of our food supply, it is even more disturbing," the post reads.

The post also mentions that the grocery store immediately contacted the police, threw out the produce and disinfected the aisles, to make sure they did not start a community spread from the store.

Another news outlet reports that the woman has now been arrested, and is facing four different charges.