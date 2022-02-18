Supermodel Linda Evangelista Opens up About CoolSculpting that Left Her 'Disfigured'

Former Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista has been living in seclusion. Once upon a time, she was the most photographed celeb and now, she has been hiding from her fans for the past few years. Evangelista has finally shared her story in an interview to People and narrated how things went downhill for her. Last year in September, she spoke about the surgery mishap that happened to her in 2016. Now she has shared her entire struggle, and her latest pictures can also be seen on social media.

Back in 2016, Linda opted for a Food and Drug Administration-cleared “fat-freezing" procedure called CoolSculpting which was told to be a noninvasive alternative to liposuction. But unfortunately, the procedure was not successful and left Linda permanently deformed. After a few months of her surgery, she noticed bulges on her chin, underarms, chest and thighs. Linda began dieting and exercising, but no changes were seen in her body, and she finally reached out to her doctor. After the diagnosis, Linda found out she is dealing with Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia (PAH). It was a side effect of her surgery that she was not aware of and the worst part was that no diet or exercise could fix it.

Linda filed a lawsuit in September for $50 million, suing CoolSculpting’s parent company Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. She has been unable to work ever since she underwent seven sessions of CoolSculpting from August 2015 to February 2016. She has been in a great deal of physical and emotional pain. Linda, who once was a supermodel, has now been hiding and hating her body; Linda went through hell and back. But she has decided that she is going to own up to her body and fight for her rights. She is opening up about her struggles and learning to love herself again. Her fans and other celebs are supporting her in her journey and have shown immense respect towards her.

