Supermoon 2022: Netizens Flood Social Media With Stunning Images of Sturgeon Supermoon

After the buck moon of July, August came with another surprise for all the moon enthusiasts as last night was the perfect opportunity to to view the Sturgeon supermoon. A supermoon happens when the full moon – Earth’s only natural satellite – coincides with its closest approach to the Earth in its orbit. Approximately, there are 3 to 4 supermoons per year. This year, there have been four supermoons so far. Last night, the last supermoon of this year was visible. Many took the opportunity to take to their social media handles and share stunning images of the same.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote, “Last super moon of the year plus a meteor shower all tonight?? I gotta say, this is my favorite night for sure And I’ve seen a meteor a few minutes ago.” Another person wrote, “Missed the Sunset, but the super moon is still happening tonight so it’s time to head to the awesomeness. See you in a bit.” Several people also shared stunning images of the same. Have a look for yourself:

Super Moon! Last one this year apparently. pic.twitter.com/8CK028xDEV — Lev Atate (@jleighton22) August 12, 2022

The last Super Moon of this year! Taken with a Google Pixel 6 Pro, using Night Sight, on a beautiful night in NE Ohio! #supermoon pic.twitter.com/1DRDid6EsI — Kevin Hunt (@RetiredWarVet) August 12, 2022

The last super moon of the year! pic.twitter.com/tRXfsFCvH5 — ~*Sugar High*~ (@_Sugar_Crash_) August 12, 2022

Aquarius super moon 2nd shot. 😛 pic.twitter.com/q1Y9j28lfv — Stephanie Sallie (@sswrkfrmhme) August 12, 2022

A beautiful night to capture the last Super Moon of 2022.

August’s full moon was traditionally called the sturgeon moon because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes were most readily caught during this part of summer, but I’m biased & like to think its because of Sturgeon Lake. pic.twitter.com/hEltHiGA9u — John Chambers (@_JohnChambers) August 12, 2022

If you are in Toronto, look south right now – super moon rising pic.twitter.com/HNW5L0HcUT — Gregg Lintern (@GreggLintern) August 12, 2022

Meanwhile, this year has witnessed the Flower Moon of February, Strawberry Moon of June and Buck Moon of July, the Sturgeon Moon of August. According to CBS News, the next supermoons will not be visible until August 1, 2023, and August 31, 2023.

The name is derived from the Algonquin tribes that lived in the northeastern US. It called the full moon in August the Sturgeon moon. They named the moon after the large fish that were more easily caught during that time of year.

