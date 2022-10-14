Superstition Hinders Work as Telangana Panchayat Office Stops Functioning After Skunk Enters Sarpanch's Room

In what seems to be the domination of blind faith and superstition in the present era of science and technology, a panchayat office in Telangana has stopped functioning after a skunk entered the room of the sarpanch. The incident took place in Arnakonda village of Choppadandi Mandal in Karimnagar district, Telangana.

A few days ago, a skunk entered the room of sarpanch Vidya Sagar Reddy in the panchayat office and left the place in no time. The sarpanch stopped visiting his office room after coming to know about the visit of a skunk to his workplace. Following his footsteps, the secretary of the sarpanch has been just visiting the Panchayat office building and completing his work by sitting in another chair instead of the regular chair he had been using.

Since then, showing the visit of the skunk, some of the staff stopped attending their duties on grounds of ill-health. It is learned that the staff members have said that they are suffering from some health problems after the skunk entered the office room of the sarpanch. This clearly shows that the entire panchayat machinery of Arnakonda has been in the fear of the skunk. Adding more fuel to their fear, some of the priests have been suggesting performing tantrik pujas to remove the ill effect of the skunk entry.

The villagers blamed the panchayat staff for not organising the annual Alai Balai get-together on the eve of Vijayadasami. They questioned the rationality behind putting an end to the age-old tradition by showing the entry of the skunk into the panchayat office. The intellectuals and educated people have been advising the panchayat sarpanch to perform his duties from his office and pave way for the development of the village.

