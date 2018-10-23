Superstitious Thief Who Used to Rob Only On Tuesdays Runs Out Of Luck, Gets Arrested

A superstitious burglar, who used to strike only on Tuesdays because of his superstitious beliefs, and that too, only during the day because of his poor vision, seemed to have run out of luck as he along with his associate landed in the police net in Hyderabad.Mohammed Sameer Khan and his accomplice, Mohammed Shoaib were involved in a spate of robberies in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, police stated.Gold weighing about 700 gm, worth about Rs.21 lakh, was recovered from the two, The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar told reporters."Mohammed Sameer Khan, whose ancestors belong to Afghanistan, has poor eyesight. Hence, he committed the thefts only during the day. Besides, he believed he would be successful only if he struck on Tuesdays and committed the crime along with his aide, who belongs to the city," Kumar stated.The official added how the two would go around on a motorcycle and target locked houses. One would wait outside a house while the other would break in and get whatever he could within a span of five to ten minutes.The duo who had first met each other at a jail in Hyderabad, has been involved in over 30 cases in Telangana and Bengaluru, the police further added.