English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Superstitious Thief Who Used to Rob Only On Tuesdays Runs Out Of Luck, Gets Arrested
The thief, who had specific days and timings to strike, eventually ran out of luck.
Loading...
A superstitious burglar, who used to strike only on Tuesdays because of his superstitious beliefs, and that too, only during the day because of his poor vision, seemed to have run out of luck as he along with his associate landed in the police net in Hyderabad.
Mohammed Sameer Khan and his accomplice, Mohammed Shoaib were involved in a spate of robberies in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, police stated.
Gold weighing about 700 gm, worth about Rs.21 lakh, was recovered from the two, The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar told reporters.
"Mohammed Sameer Khan, whose ancestors belong to Afghanistan, has poor eyesight. Hence, he committed the thefts only during the day. Besides, he believed he would be successful only if he struck on Tuesdays and committed the crime along with his aide, who belongs to the city," Kumar stated.
The official added how the two would go around on a motorcycle and target locked houses. One would wait outside a house while the other would break in and get whatever he could within a span of five to ten minutes.
The duo who had first met each other at a jail in Hyderabad, has been involved in over 30 cases in Telangana and Bengaluru, the police further added.
Mohammed Sameer Khan and his accomplice, Mohammed Shoaib were involved in a spate of robberies in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, police stated.
Gold weighing about 700 gm, worth about Rs.21 lakh, was recovered from the two, The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar told reporters.
"Mohammed Sameer Khan, whose ancestors belong to Afghanistan, has poor eyesight. Hence, he committed the thefts only during the day. Besides, he believed he would be successful only if he struck on Tuesdays and committed the crime along with his aide, who belongs to the city," Kumar stated.
The official added how the two would go around on a motorcycle and target locked houses. One would wait outside a house while the other would break in and get whatever he could within a span of five to ten minutes.
The duo who had first met each other at a jail in Hyderabad, has been involved in over 30 cases in Telangana and Bengaluru, the police further added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
E-Buzz: Big Little Things
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 E-Buzz: Big Little Things
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Superstitious Thief Who Used to Rob Only On Tuesdays Runs Out Of Luck, Gets Arrested
- I-League: Debutants Real Kashmir Hoping Home Comforts Help in Making it Another Year to Remember
- Happy Birthday Malaika Arora! Check Out the Sizzling Style Icon's Fashion Evolution Over the Years
- Teens And Europe Are Giving up on Facebook; But Instagram is The Surprise Gainer
- Hands-Freeze: Woman Unable to Move Fingers after Week-Long Phone Binge
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...