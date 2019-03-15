Superwoman Lilly Singh Becomes First Indian Woman to Host Late Night Show

It’s official. Ya girl is getting her own @nbc late night show... A Little Late with Lilly Singh. Thank you so much for being here. I am truly so grateful. ❤️



Thank you @jimmyfallon @sethmeyers pic.twitter.com/h44HoPRtel — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) March 15, 2019

Indians continue to make inroads into the corridors of soft power with the world, the latest being YouTube and social media star Lilly Singh, who has been tapped to host her own late-night TV show, which will make her the first woman of Indian origin to get such a high-profile gig.Singh, better known as her alter-ego Superowman, first garnered public attention through her YouTube channel of the same name, which became popular with people all around the world, especially the Indian diaspora, for her humorous, yet spot-on, takes on gender relations, NRI mannerisms, and typical habits of Indian parents no matter which country they live in.The Indian-Canadian comedian will be taking over Carson Daly's 1:30 am slot on NBC, making her one of the very few women hosts of a late-night talk show on a broadcast network, a corterie which includes Samantha Bee and Busy Philipps.Singh made the official announcement while appearing on another late night show, specifically The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.The show, called A Little Late with Lilly Singh, will see her hold celebrity interviews, as well as feature pre-taped comedy skits, and other "signature elements". The show will begin airing from September of this year.Singh recently came out as bisexual on Twitter, writing, "Female, Coloured, Bisexual" along with emoji checkboxes ticked green. "Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers," Singh wrote, adding "No matter how many “boxes” you check, I encourage you to do the same." Her coming out was greeted with enormous encouragement and support on social media from people of all genders, sexualities, and skin tones.