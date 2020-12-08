'Support Farmers': Fan ‘Screams’ at Virat Kohli to Take a Stand During India-Australia T20I

As the farmers' protests in the national capital enter Day 13, support and solidarity for farmers has been swelling from all quarters. And now, fans of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli have been demanding that he too raise his voice in support of the farmers.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting across the country to demand the repeal of three central farm laws that the government of India passed in September. While farmers have called for a nation-wide strike or Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, the peaceful demonstrations and the farmers' resilience have won them solidarity from several public personalities including politicians, film stars, musicians, and sportspersons.

And now, it seems that fans of celebrities who have maintained silence on the issue are bent on getting their response on the issue. Such an incident occurred during the second T20 match between India and Australia on December 6. The Virat Kohli led-Indian cricket team beat Australia by six wickets in the second T20 International to clinch the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

While the Indian team's performance was the highlight of the evening, a video from the stands is going viral amid the ongoing farmer protests in India. In the video, a cricket fan in the audience can be seen yelling at Virat Kohli, asking him to show solidarity for the farmer protests.

The young woman, whose face is briefly visible in the video that shows Virat Kohli exiting the stands after Sunday's match, screams at Kohli and asks him to support the farmers.

"Support India's farmers you piece of toilet paper," the woman yells. "Kisan ekta zindabad," (Long live farmer unity) she adds.

It is unclear of Kohli was able to hear the woman from the stands. But the video of the woman screaming at Kohli has been going viral on social media.

The ongoing farmers' protests have caused several sportspersons from states like Punjab to show solidarity with farmers. Arjuna award winner and former Indian basketball player Sajjan Singh Cheema has returned has been raising support for an award-wapsi campaign in support of the protesting farmers. As per reports, Cheema had managed to secure the support of 30 former Olympic and continental medal winners.

Punjab's boxing legends Jaipal Singh, Kaur Singh, and Gurbax Singh Sandhu also said they will return their awards.

Indian-origin pro-wrestlers Jinder Mahal (Raj Dhesi), Samir Singh (Harv Sihra), and Sunil Singh (Gurv Sihra) took to Instagram to extend their support to the ongoing Farmer's Protest in India. While Dhesi, a former WWE Champion, posted an image from the protest stating he stands with the Punjabi Farmers, the voices of those trying to provide for their families need to be heard, and in a peaceful way; the Sihra brothers posted throwback photos from their time in Punjab, also stating they stand with the farmers of India.