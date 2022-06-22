'Support LG TV': Desi Comic's Bit on Bisexual People Shoots Down Stereotypes With Humour

We’re almost to the end of Pride month, but as the years roll by, how much progress we’ve made as a society when it comes to doing better by the queer community is a question that continues to haunt. Comedian Swati Sachdeva has found a way to address the misinformation shrouding the bisexual community in a stand-up bit that is going viral on social media. Her wry comedy taking a dig at the woefully little amount of knowledge that most of Indian society possesses about people of the bisexual orientation has become wildly popular.

From someone only knowing the L and G of “LGBTQ” (if that) and thinking the “B” stood for “bohot saare lesbian gay”, to a guy proudly proclaiming his support for “LG TV” and apparently believing in his slip of tongue, Sachdeva’s bit takes on stereotypes against the LGBTQ community and shoots them down with humour. It also includes jokes on people equating bisexuality with wanting to do both commerce and science.

This Pride month, while instances of discrimination are far from gone, many stories of resilience have also found their way on the Internet. For instance, Seattle Pacific University students handed Pride flags to the school’s interim president when they recently received their diplomas in a mark of protest against the school’s anti-LGBTQ policies. A video of the incident went viral on social media. It was a part of protests organised by Associated Students of Seattle Pacific (ASSP), reports NBC.

Humour has been instrumental in keeping up the good fight on social media. The queers are hitting back at the brands, big corporates and other rainbow capitalists who have all this while co-opted their struggles. Every year during Pride, big corporates release advertisements and campaigns targeted towards queer individuals in an attempt to make profit off of their backs. Influencers, too, pitch in and promote these products by partnering with these brands. This year, Twitter has been full of a meme template that has popped up as a rebuttal to this practice. People start off the tweet with a very legitimate concern faced by marginalized people but by the end of it, they satirize the “partnering” practice.

