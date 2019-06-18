Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Support Pours in From Music Industry After Megadeth Frontman Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Throat Cancer

Many expressed their solidarity and prayers for Mustaine’s recovery.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 18, 2019, 11:37 AM IST
Image Credits: Facebook/Megadeth.
Image Credits: Facebook/Megadeth.
Dave Mustaine, the vocalist and guitarist of Megadeth, has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

“I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun,” the band quoted Mustaine as saying in a Facebook post.

“Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP,” he said.

Mustaine, who was a member of Metallica from 1981 to 1983, left to form the Grammy-winning Megadeth.

Mustaine said despite his diagnosis, he and band members Kiko, David and Dirk are in the studio working on the follow up to "Dystopia," that he "can't wait for everyone to hear."

Many expressed their solidarity and prayers for Mustaine’s recovery.

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro wrote: "Stay Strong @davemustaine. We are here for you! You got this. You’re a fighter."

"Brother, stay strong," said Slayer/Exodus guitarist Gary Holt.

Anthrax commented "To our brother Dave. We are with you, stay strong and all the best for your speed.”

Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe wrote "Handle your business & get better, bro. All the love & good vibes for a speedy recovery from me & my camp. You got this, dude."

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx said, "You are in our prayers buddy. Need anything please reach out."

Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz wrote :"Sending you all the healing power in the world. You got this."

Lacuna Coil's Cristina Scabbia called Mustaine a “master and a rock and you will overcome all this. We all love you very much.”

