

Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back! 👍👍👍💪💪💪🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZOXwKmKDp5

So #Section377 is decriminalized. An outdated law that needed to go. Congrats to all! For those who want to understand the issue and why it needed to be scrapped. My earlier column : "Section 377 is our collective sin: https://t.co/DSpZcbF6CC via @TOIOpinion



Once again, Supreme Court treads where few politicians have dared. Congratulations & a big thank you to all the activists who stood up to be counted #Section377 pic.twitter.com/ECD9d2YMOp

RIP #Section377

The new sunshine of this day is that of a progressive India. Love all!

He+He is not Hehe anymore. Congrats India. #Section377



Finally what is normal is now legalized in India.Well done.Homosexuality is no longer a crime. #Section377



GUYS, I CALLED MY COUSIN DIDI TO GIVE HER THE NEWS AND SHE SAID SHE'S GONNA FINALLY PROPOSE HER GIRLFRIEND.. THEY'RE GONNA TELL THEIR PARENTS OH MY GOD. I'M CRYING RN. THIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL.

SHE'S SO HAPPY TO FEEL ACCEPTED. #Section377

September 6, 2018, will go down in history. The Supreme Court of India just delivered a historic verdict by decriminalizing Section 377. Restoring hope in the legal system of the country, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra scraped the British-era law that the country has been debating for long.It was a joyous moment for the LGBT community, activists and whole of India. Everyone from Bollywood celebrities to politicians and others started sharing their joy on social media.One of the first reactions came from Bollywood producer/director Karan Johar:Actor/singer Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted:"RIP #Section377. The new sunshine of this day is that of a progressive India. Love all!"Others on Twitter also hailed the verdict in the most unique ways possible.Pat your back, India. You did well.