As India Bids Adieu To Section 377, Twitter Cries Tears Of Joy

In a landmark verdict on Thursday, the SC scrapped Section 377, making "India for all" again.

Naina Chaturvedi | CNN-News18@Naina_2892

Updated:September 6, 2018, 12:58 PM IST
Sc scraps Section 377
September 6, 2018, will go down in history. The Supreme Court of India just delivered a historic verdict by decriminalizing Section 377. Restoring hope in the legal system of the country, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra scraped the British-era law that the country has been debating for long.

It was a joyous moment for the LGBT community, activists and whole of India. Everyone from Bollywood celebrities to politicians and others started sharing their joy on social media.

One of the first reactions came from Bollywood producer/director Karan Johar:













Actor/singer Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted:

"RIP #Section377. The new sunshine of this day is that of a progressive India. Love all!"

Others on Twitter also hailed the verdict in the most unique ways possible.













Pat your back, India. You did well.
