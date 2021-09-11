Surat Artist Creates 'Eco-Friendly' Ganesh Idol With Over 200 Coconuts

A woman in Surat has made an idol of Ganesha from 201 coconuts and installed it in a mall as Ganesh Chaturthi’s 10-day long festivities began on Friday. The artist of the idol, Aditi Mittal, who is a dentist by profession and an artist by passion, explained that the idea behind making the idol was to protect the environment and prevent the spread of COVID-19. On each of the 201 coconuts used in the idol, Mittal has carved signs and symbols of gods and goddesses.

Speaking to ANI, she said, “I hope and pray that by creating this 201 coconut idol, it wipes away all the negativities from all our lives.”

According to Mittal, coconuts will be served as ‘prasad to devotees who come to see her creation’.

Mittal’s message to protect the environment by making Lord Ganesha idols from environment-friendly materials such as coconuts is important as immersing such a Ganesha idol in rivers or other water bodies will not cause harm to the environment. On the other hand, idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) and dyed with paints containing elements like chromium, lead, cadmium, mercury, zinc oxide can cause harm to aquatic life and human beings.

Seeing the situation of COVID-19, several governments have released regulations regarding the mass gatherings and immersion of idols.

The 10-day long festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi start with the fourth day of the month Bhadrapada of the Hindu lunisolar calendar. This year the date was on Friday, September 10.

Celebrations of the festival include the installation of Ganesha idols in homes and in public places like pandals and temples and chanting prayers. The celebration ends with the Visarjan of Ganesha idols in which the idols of Ganesha are immersed in water bodies. This year, the Visarjan will take place on September 19.

Lord Ganesha is one of the most-worshipped deities among Hindus. According to Hindu mythology, Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is celebrated on the occasion of the arrival of Lord Ganesha on earth from Kailash Parvat. With Visarjan, Lord Ganesha returns to Kailash Parvat to his parents Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The devotees say goodbye to Lord Ganesha until he arrives again on the next Ganesh Chaturthi.

