Surat Artistes Create A Thermocol Model of Ram Temple for Ganesh Chaturthi

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Tazia makers of Surat are building a thermocol-based model of the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya, reported ANI. They have been out of business for two years owing to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. The model will be placed at the pandal in Surat’s Adajan area ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival that begins from September 10.

Gujarat | Surat artists preparing Ganesh pandal themed on Ayodhya's Ram Temple "We're using thermocol to make it & giving every minute detail to the structure. A group of six people are working on it & it will be completed in next 2-3 days," said artist Azaz (06.09) pic.twitter.com/SFHaxLnm1b — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021

Every year, the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations by the Garden group of Adajan are based on different themes. The president of the group, Harsh Mehta, decided to make a model based on Ram Mandir for 2021 celebrations. After collecting pictures and videos of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Mehta met Sultan Ansari, who leads Tazia makers in Begampura area. He proposed to Ansari to make the temple model on August 24.

Led by Ansari, eight Muslim artisans, which included vegetable vendors and autorickshaw drivers, have been working for 10 nights on this thermocol model of the Ram temple. In a conversation with Indian Express, Ansari said that they accepted the proposal after taking permission from religious priests. He said that it was the first time they are making a replica of a temple. Therefore, they hope people like their attempt. He shared that all artisans work from 7 pm to 6 am, and during the daytime, they carry out their regular jobs.

Just like theRam Temple in Ayodhya, the model has 174 pillars with four dome structures. This thermocol model is 15 feet long, 14 feet wide and 14 feet in height. A two-feet idol of Lord Ganesh dressed as Lord Ram will also be placed in it.

