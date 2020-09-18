Surat Bakery Marks PM Modi's 70th Birthday with 71-Foot Long Cake Weighing 771 Kg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday, September 17. The Prime Minister’s birthday was an extremely special occasion for some people across the country. Many people did various types of unusual things to mark his birthday.

According to a report by news agency ANI, a bakery based out of Surat made a cake weighing 771 kilograms on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Apart from the weight, the length of the cake too was a massive 71 feet.

Bakery named Breadline made the massive cake, which they have dedicated to the corona warriors of the country. The cake was labelled as ‘Cake for corona warriors’.

Nitin Patel, the organiser of the event, told the news agency that the cake cutting ceremony was conducted while following all the precautionary guidelines against the novel coronavirus. Furthermore, he informed that a total of seven corona warriors were present during the ceremony.

Giving an insight about what the cake looks like, Nitin told ANI, “The cake has images of corona warriors, be it media, police, plasma donors and doctors. To ensure social distancing, we will be organising a digital event as well.”

On being asked what will be done with cake, the organiser informed that the cake will first be distributed to children. After which, the remaining part of the cake will be divided in pieces of 500 grams and will be made available in all bakery outlets from Vapi to Vadodara.

The organisers also hosted a virtual cake cutting ceremony. during the ceremony, any person who procures the cake from the bakery can also cut the same from the comfort of their homes. This move has categorically been made during the time of coronavirus as it will ensure that no crowding of people happens at one particular place.

Ashmita Shiroya, ex-Mayor of Surat, told the news agency, “Digital Namo cake weighing 711 kilograms was cut by corona warriors to send the message that we will win from corona and we will pass all challenges that come our way.’