Surat-based Fashion Designers Come Up With Desi 'Wedding Special' Masks

With the pandemic showing no signs of retreating, face masks have become a mandatory part of our daily attire, and they haven't escaped from the evolving fashion scenario either with labels designing jewellery-studded and stylish masks for those who wish to spend big bucks on them.

With the wedding season having kickstarted in India, brides and grooms are now choosing to sport unique and decoratively styled face masks for their big day. Fashion designers in Surat have catering to a particular set of customers during this pandemic-affected 'Lagan'(wedding) season with N95 masks' technology.

Pooja Jain, a fashion designer in the city told news agency ANI, "We opt for cotton as it's very breathable, even if outer fabric is something else, the inner layer is cotton. Our masks are customised."

Beautifully designed in shades of red and 'bride' and 'groom' etched on it with crystals studded on them, the masks have become a rage in the city. The ones which are customised for the bride and groom's relatives are also similarly designed keeping in line with traditions, with 'ladkewala'(groom's side) and 'ladkiwale'(bride's side) written on them and come in many different hues and designs.

"Everyone wants fashionable mask this Lagan. We use N95 masks' technology in our masks & use our own fabric after treating it with anti-microbial anti-bacterial properties. We imported chemical from Australia. We have COVID certification: Sudarshan Mundra, a textile group director told ANI.

This is however, not the first time face masks have got a stylish makeover in accordance with people's demands. During the initial days of the pandemic, luxury fashion group have time and again revamped their face cover fashion game to create beautiful designs.

Recently, Japan's Cox Co's Mask.com chain began selling the hand-made masks, with the aim of cheering up people and spurring sales in a fashion industry depressed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The opulent masks adorned with diamonds and pearls are priced at a whopping million yen ($9,600) each.

A few months ago, a jewellery shop in Surat had also come up with idea of selling diamond-studded masks that were priced between the range of Rs 1.5 lakhs to 4 lakhs, a report in Hindustan Times said.

People all over the world have found out ingenious ways of sporting face masks, some as a fun way of distraction amid the pandemic to even registering protests.

